ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Why law enforcement tactics change for active shooters: ANALYSIS

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooPxv_0fzVUPZ500

A recent FBI report confirms what Americans have seen occurring across the nation, the number of "active shooter" incidents increased more than 50% in 2021 compared to 2020.

During those incidents, we witnessed disparate law enforcement responses. There was Wednesday's rapid response in Tulsa, Oklahoma , where law enforcement officers responded within minutes, reached the threat and ended the incident.

Last week's shooting response in Uvalde, Texas, meanwhile, is under review by state and federal authorities after police arrived on scene for an "active shooter" call before allegedly being told by an on-site commander to change tactics to a "barricade" situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6lqM_0fzVUPZ500
Michael Noble Jr./Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022.

Generally, a barricaded subject is defined as a person or persons in a location where they are avoiding apprehension from law enforcement. Although there are “planned” barricades that are more dangerous, the majority encountered by law enforcement are “unplanned” and in short are trying to thwart law enforcement from taking them in custody.

The motivation from these suspects is generally self-preservation and they may become hostile if that self-preservation is at risk.

MORE: 'Feckless' ammunition laws under scrutiny following Uvalde, other mass shootings

For decades, the “barricade subject” tactic has been to slow down the situation and begin to talk with the subject. That tactic involves setting up perimeters around the scene and often employs the use of hostage negotiators.

Police in these situations will try and “talk” the subject out of the barricade and take them safely into custody as was the case in Round Rock, Texas, this week. The suspect reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle and barricaded himself inside a local business, according to ABC Austin affiliate KVUE. A perimeter was set up and a SWAT team was called in with a negotiator. About 2.5 hours later, the subjected surrendered to police and no gun was found.

Active shooter responses have been wholly different since the killings at Columbine High School .

During that response, law enforcement used the traditional barricade protocols. The terrible end result was the killers were allowed to continue to kill people while police waited outside.

MORE: Lawmakers debate, talk but Biden 'not confident' Congress can pass gun reform

Active shooter tactics were then changed and remodeled on the hostage rescue model. The decades old “hostage rescue” protocols were developed in the 1970’s to deal with the emerging terrorism threat after the failed 1972 Munich Olympics rescue of Israeli athletes. The goal is the same: stop the killing and save lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpnL0_0fzVUPZ500
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP - PHOTO: Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training ( ALERRT ) center at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas -- which the FBI named the "national standard" in active shooter training -- teaches that the rapid response to an active shooter mirrors that of a hostage rescue.

In a hostage rescue response, a team rapidly responds to a scene, searches for the hostages and if necessary, neutralizes the hostage taker(s) to save the lives of the hostages. The hostage rescue tactic was based on the tactics of speed, surprise and violence of action in order to save lives – the same as what the current active shooter tactics are based on.

MORE: Cities across US rocked by Memorial Day weekend shootings

In the training's basic level course for law enforcement, first responders are taught to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooter. This course covers shooting and moving, threshold evaluation, concepts, and principles of team movement, setting up for and room entry techniques, approach and breaching the crisis site, secondary responder tactics, improvised explosive devices and post engagement priorities.

What is also taught in this training is that with each sound of gunfire, a life is potentially lost.

The differences between an active shooter and barricade subject response for law enforcement cannot be more dynamically opposite and the duty to save lives, never more urgent.

Donald J. Mihalek is an ABC News contributor, retired senior Secret Service agent and regional field training instructor who served during two presidential transitions. He was also a police officer and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Richard Frankel is an ABC News contributor and retired FBI special agent who was the special agent in charge of the FBI's Newark Division and prior to that, the FBI's New York Joint Terrorism TASK force.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Judge denies Arizona death row inmate's appeal, saying Constitution 'does not require a pain-free execution'

PHOENIX — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Matthew McConaughey asked if he was 'grandstanding' after emotional school shooting speech

Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, armed with an AR-15 style gun, and committed one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history. The mass murder killing nineteen students and two teachers has reignited debate surrounding gun laws in the United States. Ramos' purchase of his guns was legal as he had turned 18 a week beforehand and had no criminal charges. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher who was shot in his classroom where all of his students died, has vowed to not let his students' and colleagues' deaths be meaningless."I will...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results

Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Hostage#Violent Crime#Americans#Feckless
The Independent

Six members of Special Olympics team go missing in Florida, police say

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.Foul play is not suspected, according to the release. The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part...
ORLANDO, FL
Kansas Reflector

Despite approved school security funding, Kansas leaders grapple with gun threat

TOPEKA — The sunny Friday of Dec. 14, 2012, became one of the most horrifying days in U.S. history when a gunman opened fire at a Connecticut elementary school. Twenty-six people were killed, 20 of them children. “I remember going to pick up my own kids after Sandy Hook,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, […] The post Despite approved school security funding, Kansas leaders grapple with gun threat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

682K+
Followers
158K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy