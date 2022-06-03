ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Country singer Frankie Ballard announces Anthem show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the upcoming performance of Americana country-blues-rock Frankie Ballard inside Anthem on Friday, July 8. Country-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard released his latest album, El Rio, to critical acclaim and was selected by Rolling Stones as...

siouxlandnews.com

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Municipal Band holds first concert of Summer

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — The rain stopped just in time for the summer's first Sioux City Municipal Band concert. Sunday's show at the Grandview Park bandshell featured tunes from some classic Broadway hits like Gypsy, Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, and more. They also included audience sing-a-longs to Broadway...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Warrior Hotel receives preservation award

MASON CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Warrior Hotel is being honored for its historic preservation work. As part of Preservation Iowa's annual summit in Mason City, the project to restore and renovate the Warrior and next door Davidson Building received the organization's "Large Commercial Award." The group praised the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Wayne State College Filmmaking Workshop

WAYNE, Neb. — High school students from around Siouxland are welcome to join Wayne State College for a filmmaking workshop this summer. Students will have two opportunities to take part in this program, which will introduce them to all aspects of filmmaking, all while giving them an opportunity to produce their own short films.
WAYNE, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Veteran shares story of survival in Vietnam

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Siouxland News) — UPDATE: After the airing of US Navy Veteran Marty Saffel's story, a viewer questioned The Midwest Honor Flight about Saffel's POW status. Siouxland News reached out to The Midwest Honor Flight for a statement, "Out of the 84 Veterans on flight, one Veteran had shared a story of being captured and kept in a POW camp during Vietnam. According to sources, he did serve during Vietnam but was not recorded as a POW surviving Veteran. Before Veterans are given the chance to fly with us, they are required to submit an application with a copy of their DD-214,” said Aaron Van Beek, Midwest Honor Flight President. “From this document, we verify the Veteran’s name, DOB, branch of service, and the dates of service to ensure that they were honorably discharged and that they qualify for an Honor Flight. We do not look at ranks, time spent in country, or what campaign ribbons they received. We believe that all Veterans, whether they served in country or were stationed somewhere else, deserve the chance to visit their memorials. Once their information is verified, they are added to our waitlist for a future flight - some have been on there for 3 years or more. We apologize as an organization to all those who are verified POWs and have steps in place to ensure that this does not happen again.”
MILITARY
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Saul Juarez

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for drug crimes. Saul Juarez is wanted by the Dakota County, Neb. Sheriff's Office for distribution of a controlled substance. Juarez is 35 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has several...
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE

