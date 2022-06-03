Country singer Frankie Ballard announces Anthem show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Siouxland News) — UPDATE: After the airing of US Navy Veteran Marty Saffel's story, a viewer questioned The Midwest Honor Flight about Saffel's POW status. Siouxland News reached out to The Midwest Honor Flight for a statement, "Out of the 84 Veterans on flight, one Veteran had shared a story of being captured and kept in a POW camp during Vietnam. According to sources, he did serve during Vietnam but was not recorded as a POW surviving Veteran. Before Veterans are given the chance to fly with us, they are required to submit an application with a copy of their DD-214,” said Aaron Van Beek, Midwest Honor Flight President. “From this document, we verify the Veteran’s name, DOB, branch of service, and the dates of service to ensure that they were honorably discharged and that they qualify for an Honor Flight. We do not look at ranks, time spent in country, or what campaign ribbons they received. We believe that all Veterans, whether they served in country or were stationed somewhere else, deserve the chance to visit their memorials. Once their information is verified, they are added to our waitlist for a future flight - some have been on there for 3 years or more. We apologize as an organization to all those who are verified POWs and have steps in place to ensure that this does not happen again.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO