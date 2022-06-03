ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Miss Wanda Fired from the Show?

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Wanda is a controversial figure on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been a hot topic on social media for the last few days. This is a result of what recently went down while the cast was filming the second half of season 4. Melody Holt hopped...

Melody Holt Drops a Bomb + Monique Samuels Calls out Miss Wanda

Melody Holt’s feud with LaTisha Scott has gotten much uglier. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt is officially on Miss Wanda’s bad side. This is due to the fact that Melody has an ongoing feud with LaTisha Scott. Things went left after Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of cheating on LaTisha. Although the men were able to get past the issue, the women were not. In fact, LaTisha is still upset that Melody told her to go to where Marsau hangs out at night to see what he’s really up to. She also made more accusations on Twitter. And she said that she knows a woman that Marsau allegedly messed around with.
Martell Holt Gives a Surprising Update About Melody Holt

It’s been tough to co-parent for Melody Holt and Martell Holt. Martell Holt’s marriage to Melody Holt has been a focal point of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” The longtime affair that Martell had with Arionne Curry was the last straw for Melody. In fact, she was willing to work things out. They had a fourth child together. However, Melody suspected that Martell was cheating because he kept leaving the house during quarantine. After Melody filed for a divorce, Martell confirmed Arionne’s pregnancy to her. So Melody felt like she made the best choice. And she proceeded with her decision to end the marriage. Co-parenting has also been tough as well.
Kimmi Scott Addresses Melody Holt’s Shady Comments About Maurice Scott

Kimmi Scott has been pulled into LaTisha Scott and Melody Holt’s feud. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Kimmi Scott tries her best to stay out of the drama. However, she hasn’t always been successful. In fact, she’s been pulled into Melody Holt and LaTisha Scott’s issues since Season 1. Kimmi wanted to remain neutral. And she figured she could remain friends with Melody even though LaTisha was at her wit’s end with her former friend. However, Miss Wanda took issue with this. And she felt as if Kimmi should have made being loyal to LaTisha her priority. So this led to some tense moments between Kimmi and Wanda. Eventually, Kimmi and LaTisha clashed as well. In fact, Kimmi admitted that she didn’t think she would be friends with LaTisha if their husbands weren’t brothers.
One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
