Lewiston, ME

Video: Dr. Nirav Shah’s 2022 Commencement Address

By Bates News
bates.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a bonhomie well-suited to the occasion, with sharp wit that made topical points, and with empathetic insight into the human experience, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, delivered the Commencement Address at Bates College on May 29, 2022. I feel like we should...

www.bates.edu

