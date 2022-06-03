ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

 3 days ago

Central Detective Division is seeking the public's help identifying the individuals seen in the following video clip. On June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801 W. Dauphin Street...

Missing Juvenile – Cajere Broadnax – From the 39th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating 8-year-old Missing Juvenile Cajere Broadnax. He was last seen on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:00 P.M., in the area of his residence on the 37xx block of N. 17th Street. It is suspected that Cajere may be in the area of 1500 W Allegheny Avenue – Edgewood Apartments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning. The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night's deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Burglar Flees After Entering Sleeping Woman's Bedroom

LANSDOWNE, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested on Burglary charges, announced the East Lansdowne Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 2:30 am, the East Lansdowne Police were dispatched by the 911 center to a residence in the 700 block of Pembroke Avenue for a report of an armed burglary in progress. Officers Nicolas Depallo and Joseph McCreary responded. Assisted by officers from surrounding jurisdictions, the victim and her residence were made secure. The lone female resident stated that she was asleep when a man came into her bedroom and stood over top of her with a handgun. The victim stated that a struggle for the gun ensued, and the man ultimately fled her residence on foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney's Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gun violence lands Norristown man in state prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man who police said fired a handgun into a vehicle occupied by three people and injured one is on his way to state prison after pleading guilty to assault and weapons offenses. Garfield Mark Williams Jr., 28, of the 200 block of East Jacoby Street,...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 3rd District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people shooting on 400 South Street. Over four dozen pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the crime scene which spanned several blocks. Surveillance video captured one of the shooters fire multiple shots at the intersection of 4th & South. Additional suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow St, striking homes on the 400 block of Gaskill St. One male victim was struck in the shoulder and transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition. The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting assistance identifying this suspect as well as others involved in this incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot 9 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street. Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No weapons were recovered, police said. There's no word if there have been any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPD investigating Southbridge shooting

Wilmington Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in Southbridge. Officers found a man shot on A Street just before 9 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other details were released.
WILMINGTON, DE
Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore's Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE

