Increases in "tongue-tie" diagnosis amid formula shortage
The baby formula shortage has many moms feeling pressure to breastfeed their infants....www.cbsnews.com
“Tongue tie” they are born with it, false headline. Has 0 to do with the formula other then bottle feeding
all my mothers kids were born tongue tied . All were clipped my youngest was born that way too they didnt clip hers and shes fine can't stick her tongue out very far but what the hey.
My child was born tongue-tied. Even though there were numerous visits to dentists. I was told when I went to see about braces. I never understood why she couldn't breastfeed now I know why
