Increases in "tongue-tie" diagnosis amid formula shortage

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe baby formula shortage has many moms feeling pressure to breastfeed their infants....

Comments / 36

Really?
4d ago

“Tongue tie” they are born with it, false headline. Has 0 to do with the formula other then bottle feeding

Reply(9)
41
Cindy Windwalkertaylor
3d ago

all my mothers kids were born tongue tied . All were clipped my youngest was born that way too they didnt clip hers and shes fine can't stick her tongue out very far but what the hey.

Reply
5
Diana Ellis
3d ago

My child was born tongue-tied. Even though there were numerous visits to dentists. I was told when I went to see about braces. I never understood why she couldn't breastfeed now I know why

Reply
3
