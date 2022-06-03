ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Graham’s “God Loves You” Tour Coming To PA

By Greg Barton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 “God Loves You” Tour kicks off September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. At each one-night evangelistic event, Franklin...

LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown mini market sells $707K Cash 5 ticket, lottery says

An Allentown mini market sold one of two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets for Saturday evening’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing, according to a news release. Whomever bought the ticket at Sun Mini Mart, in the 300 block of North Cedar Crest Boulevard, wins $707,016 before taxes, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold at Top Star Express, in the 500 block of Dublin Pike in Perkasie, Bucks County, the lottery said. The total prize was $1,414,032, the lottery said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Kutztown Folk Festival 6-3-22

Host Patrick Donmoyer shares footage of some popular attractions at the Kutztown Folk Festival in past years at the event on Pennsylvania German. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
KUTZTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Horse Rescued in Phila. Recovers in Quakertown. Is His Situation Still Dire? Caregivers Say, ‘Nay’

An abandoned horse wandering the 4000 block of North Darien Street in Phila.’s Hunting Park section is no longer orphaned. Alicia Vitarelli rounded up the details for 6abc. On May 29, the stray caught the attention of residents who then reported him to authorities. Absent a name, the animal care experts who got him off the streets named him Darien, taken from the thoroughfare from which he was rescued.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
wdac.com

Push For Passage Of Women’s Sports Legislation

HARRISBURG – PA House and Senate members, along with the PA Family Institute, will hold a press conference this afternoon in Harrisburg to urge passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Introduced as Senate Bill 1191 and House Bill 972, the legislation proposes that school athletic teams designated for women should not be open to those of the male sex. The legislation defines “sex” as the biological distinction between male and female, based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up. Recent polls reported nearly 75% of Pennsylvanians support protecting women’s sports by keeping it separated based on biological sex. The measure was approved by the state House and is now before the PA Senate.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
ECONOMY
wdac.com

Lt. Gov. Recovers While Campaigning For U.S. Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) – John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and now says he almost died from it after ignoring warning signs for years and a doctor’s advice to take blood thinners. Fetterman spoke in a statement released by his campaign. He has remained out of public view as he recovers ahead of the fall general election. Fetterman’s cardiologist also disclosed that he has cardiomyopathy. Fetterman won the Democrat nomination in a four-way race while in the hospital four days after the stroke.
HARRISBURG, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

McCormick Concedes Race to Oz

HARRISBURG (AP) – David McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in PA for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick ended his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount would not give him enough votes to make up the deficit. Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The development sets up a general election between Oz and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Poll Watcher Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would ensure poll watchers can properly safeguard the integrity of PA’s election process. Senate Bill 573 would allow all registered PA voters to be eligible to be a poll watcher. The bill also ensures poll watchers can clearly observe the pre-canvassing and counting of all ballots. This includes having clear line of sight to observe the process within six feet or less. Under the bill, candidates from all political parties could also increase the number of eligible poll watchers at a precinct from two to three watchers. In addition, it would stiffen penalties against any election official who blocks, impedes, or otherwise intimidates a poll watcher while performing their official duties on Election Day. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, now moves to the state House for consideration.
HARRISBURG, PA
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
BURLINGTON, NJ

