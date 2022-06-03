ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak council to hear animal shelter presentation

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- A dedicated community animal shelter could soon return to the city of Red Oak. Meeting in regular session Monday evening at 5:30, the Red Oak City Council is expected to receive a presentation from representatives from Animal Alliance Rescue. The group is a shelter and rescue based out...

Animal Alliance Rescue addresses Red Oak council, residents

(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak could soon have a new dedicated animal shelter location back in the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Tracy Hill with Animal Alliance Rescue, which is an animal shelter that is re-locating from Mount Ayr to Red Oak. Hill says her shelter -- which she runs with her mother, Dixie Strange -- often works with animals running at large, those received through hospice and ownership releases. Hill says they also like to get the community involved with the operation, including students from the area school districts.
RED OAK, IA
Peopleservice contract on Clarinda council's agenda

(Clarinda) -- Action regarding Clarinda's water and wastewater services tops a short Clarinda City Council agenda. Meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall, the council will discuss amended contract with Peopleservices, Incorporated for water/wastewater services. Also on the agenda is a pay application totaling more than $360,000 to Building Crafts for the city's wastewater treatment facility improvements. And, the council will consider a request to close streets for the revised Cruzin' Clarinda event. Inclement weather last Saturday forced Clarinda Chamber of Commerce officials to reschedule the event to this Saturday in the downtown square.
CLARINDA, IA
Montgomery County auditor expected to resign

(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary vote carries extra meaning for one Montgomery County official. It's expected to be the last election for County Auditor Stephanie Burke, whose resignation is posted on the agenda of the county's board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8:30. Also at that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss the process for filling Burke's vacancy. Burke declined comment on her pending resignation to KMA News, saying she'll make a full statement Wednesday. In the meantime, Burke is reminding voter to turn their absentee ballots to her office before the polls close Tuesday evening at 8. Burke says 184 ballots were requested--and only 15 have yet to be returned..
Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Armstrong-Maher matchup tops KMAland supervisors races

(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Control#Animal Rescue#Red Oak Council#The Red Oak City Council#Animal Alliance Rescue#Dixie Strange#Kma News
Big turnout expected for Page County primary voting

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are bracing for a high voter turnout for Tuesday's primary. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says her office received more than 360 absentee ballot requests. Of those, about 300 had been returned. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Wellhausen says the increased demand for absentee ballots--coupled with a big county supervisor's race--could translate into a big in-person turnout at the polls.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
DES MOINES, IA
Update on Two Cass County Bridge Projects

(Atlantic) Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation Creston Office, says work on the Highway 83 bridge project is moving along. Brian Smith says the project to mill the top two inches off the bridge deck, a new surface, and a few minor repairs started on April 18. “The contractor is making good progress, and we’re anticipating the Highway could open up in three to four weeks.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary campaign comes to a climax, KMA News is preparing to bring you the results Tuesday evening of some interesting local races.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Strong thunderstorm to pass through Pottawattamie County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western. Pottawattamie, north central Sarpy, southeastern Washington and. eastern Douglas Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. southwestern Omaha, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
37 year old sentenced on possession of machine gun

LINCOLN, Neb -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after authorities in North Platte discovered that he had a modified machine gun during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Medina was sentenced at the end of May in federal court in Lincoln for possession of a machine gun.
LINCOLN, NE

