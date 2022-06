The beef between Dr Disrespect and Twitch has continued in an unexpected way. Just under two years ago, the mustachioed and mulleted streamer was handed a permanent ban from Twitch, necessitating his eventual move to YouTube. Ever since that time, neither the Doc nor Twitch have been forthcoming with reasons for the ban, although Dr Disrespect has dropped a few hints regarding Twitch's possible motivations in the past. The two parties seemed to have buried the hatchet in recent months, with Dr Disrespect telling his fans that his legal issues with the platform had been resolved. However, things might not be all sunshine and roses between the Two-Time Champion and Twitch, as suggested by a new list of rules from the Amazon-owned streaming service regarding Dr Disrespect's highly anticipated "Fortnite" tournament.

