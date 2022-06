The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that a man who escaped a confinement facility in Robeson County Sunday was located near the Lumber River. Correctional staff and law enforcement officers had been looking for James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, who escaped Sunday night from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Jacobs was discovered missing just after 8 p.m.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO