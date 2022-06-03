ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Recalled by Cardinals

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Oviedo failed to earn a spot on the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Pujols for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

A Flurry of Cubs Rookies Make Debuts

There are two essential aspects to rookies receiving quality playing time on the big-league roster. 1: The team is in rebuild mode, where all viable options are used. 2: The team is unhealthy, allowing players to move from AAA to the major league roster. The 2022 Cubs fit both of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Moves back to minors

The Cardinals optioned Woodford to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday,. Woodford moved back to the minors after he was up with the Cardinals as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He worked in long relief of starter Johan Oviedo in the Cardinals' 6-1 loss in Game 1, covering three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Cubs#Triple A#Era
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson closer to returning

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson are getting closer to returning off the Injured List as they begin their minor-league rehab assignments. Entering the regular season, both St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak went on the record and stated their belief in the offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Continues To Carry The Cardinals

There is not a single hitter on the face of the earth who is hotter than Paul Goldschmidt. After a bad start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ slugging first baseman is on a tear. He earned National League Player of the Month honors after a red-hot May.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ahead of schedule

O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On bench for matinee

Molina is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina went 3-for-18 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over his last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth in Saturday's matinee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slams big homer

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 7'4 win against Houston. Rodriguez scored the game's first run following a first-inning single, and he gave Seattle some much-needed cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth that pushed the Mariners' lead to three. This was the rookie's ninth multi-hit performance over his past 21 contests, and he's batting .329 (28-for-85) over that stretch. Rodriguez has proven to be a dynamic and multi-faceted factor in fantasy, slashing .277/.332/.432 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals over his first 54 big-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy