Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Three reaches and two steals in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two steals in Thursday's win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Nearing return

Correa (COVID-19) could return to the lineup in the middle of next week, per manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Correa has returned to Minnesota and has started the testing process to get cleared for a return. Baldelli said he thought Correa would need "at least a couple of days" of being on his feet and working out before he would get back in the lineup, so it sounds like he could return sometime in the series against the Yankees that runs Tuesday through Thursday.
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Racking up thefts

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday in 5-4 extra-inning victory versus the Tigers. Kiner-Falefa was the only Yankee with multiple hits in the low-scoring affair, and he swiped second base in the fifth inning. The shortstop leads New York and is tied for 14th in MLB with eight thefts on the season. He hasn't hit any homers thus far, but the steals and a .274/.324/.321 slash line give him some low-end fantasy value in mixed leagues.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
Anthony Rizzo
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slams big homer

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 7'4 win against Houston. Rodriguez scored the game's first run following a first-inning single, and he gave Seattle some much-needed cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth that pushed the Mariners' lead to three. This was the rookie's ninth multi-hit performance over his past 21 contests, and he's batting .329 (28-for-85) over that stretch. Rodriguez has proven to be a dynamic and multi-faceted factor in fantasy, slashing .277/.332/.432 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals over his first 54 big-league games.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
CBS Sports

Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sent down Saturday

Bolanos was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Bolanos returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late May, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster after he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against the Astros. The right-hander's demotion makes room on the major-league roster for Kris Bubic, who was recalled to start Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday

Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers. Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Joining team in San Diego

Megill (biceps) flew to meet up with the rest of his teammates in San Diego on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has missed nearly a month with biceps tendinitis. He struck out five batters in 3.2 rehab innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, and while it previously looked like he might need one more rehab start, the fact that he's linking up with his teammates suggests his next outing may come as part of the active roster. His return date is yet to be officially confirmed, but he'd be lined up to pitch against the Angels on Saturday.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard (head) isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Hilliard entered the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday. He remains day-to-day for now, but Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right during Saturday's matchup.
