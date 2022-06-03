ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Breather Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Madrigal is not starting in Friday's game versus the Cardinals. Madrigal will get...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gorman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Gorman is hitting .265 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games, including two strikeouts apiece in each of his last three games. Edmundo Sosa will man shortstop while Tommy Edman slides to second base.
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ahead of schedule

O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had...
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slams big homer

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 7'4 win against Houston. Rodriguez scored the game's first run following a first-inning single, and he gave Seattle some much-needed cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth that pushed the Mariners' lead to three. This was the rookie's ninth multi-hit performance over his past 21 contests, and he's batting .329 (28-for-85) over that stretch. Rodriguez has proven to be a dynamic and multi-faceted factor in fantasy, slashing .277/.332/.432 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals over his first 54 big-league games.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday

Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers. Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Joining team in San Diego

Megill (biceps) flew to meet up with the rest of his teammates in San Diego on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has missed nearly a month with biceps tendinitis. He struck out five batters in 3.2 rehab innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, and while it previously looked like he might need one more rehab start, the fact that he's linking up with his teammates suggests his next outing may come as part of the active roster. His return date is yet to be officially confirmed, but he'd be lined up to pitch against the Angels on Saturday.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
