Prince Louis has captured hearts once again as a new viral video shows him bickering with his second cousins and sister Princess Charlotte over a pack of sweets.The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole the show during last week’s platinum jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.During Sunday’s jubilee pageant, Prince Louis became a social media sensation as fans spotted his cheeky expressions, most notably when he shushed his mother, Kate Middleton.Now, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate has struck again, this time when a bag of sweets caused chaos...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO