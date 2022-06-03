42-year-old Willis Cornell Newman dead after a motorcycle crash in East Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

Authorities identified 42-year-old Willis Cornell Newman as the man who lost his life following a high-speed crash on Wednesday afternoon in East Bremerton.

The fatal motorcycle accident took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Trenton Avenue near Helm Street. According to the investigation reports, Willis Cornell Newman, from Bremerton, was heading north on Trenton Avenue at a high rate of speed when he failed to maintain control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Officials reported that the motorcycle rider died from blunt force trauma to the head due to the accident. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Source: Kitsap Sun