Male pedestrian injured after a hit-and-run crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Wednesday night, a man suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Everett.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on an onramp to southbound Interstate 5 at 9:37 p.m. The early reports showed that the driver was entering the ramp from Broadway Street when they struck a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

The victim ended up on the right shoulder. The current condition of the man is unknown at this time. The driver of the involved vehicle drove away from the scene. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white, 2014 to 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under active review.

June 3, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle