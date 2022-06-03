Three Oaks Fire Department to host pancake breakfast

ELKHART, Ind. -- Colors for Kids, a family-friendly 5K Fun-Run, will take place on Saturday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brian and Jeannelle Brady. The untimed run/walking event will begin at 9 a.m., with the race starting and finishing at Central park in downtown Elkhart.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wine Walk Wednesday’s tasting event is returning to the downtown South Bend area on Wednesday, with three more dates scheduled throughout the summer. The event is a collaboration between the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend and Downtown South Bend Inc., with tastings held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Wednesday of June, July, August and September.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library will be hosting a Holocaust Art Reception on June 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their main branch (209 Lincolnway East) Open to ages 12 and older, the event will showcase Holocaust art made by local students as well as new...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A fire broke out at the Starbucks location on Ironwood and SR 23 late Sunday evening. Firefighters from the South Bend Fire Department managed to put out the fire at around 8 p.m. It is currently unclear how the fire started and if anyone was injured...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana artisans can stop by The Botany Shop in South Bend this Saturday for a beading workshop at 10 a.m. Attendees will be provided with all of the materials necessary to create a pair of hand-made, beaded earrings with a botanical flair. The workshop is led...
NAPPANEE, Ind. – Chats Around Town, a community event for the city of Nappanee, will be held on Thursday with Mayor Phil Jenkins. The event is open to the public, and is being held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Main Street Roasters, located at 105 North Main Street in Nappanee.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The law offices of Barnes & Thornburg will be hosting Food Truck Philanthropy, a food-based fundraiser benefiting La Casa de Amistad on Thursday. A Rico Suave Group LLC food truck will be in front of the Barnes and Thornburg office in downtown South Bend from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting La Casa de Amistad.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Animal Resource Center (SBARC) is hosting a meet-and-greet with the author and illustrator of Fletcher’s Big Adventures: Adoption Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 5. Copies of the book will be available for purchase as well as book...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Apparently there is someone driving around late at night in and around Three Rivers who is cheesing people's cars. I'm not kidding by the way, this is a real thing. Over the weekend one resident from Sturgis posted a video taken from their porch camera, that shows a car pull up to their truck parked across the street and proceed to fling a slice of cheese on their car:
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Celebration! Cinema movie theater in Benton Harbor announced closed captioning in a select number of its theaters. Some upcoming screenings with this feature include Top Gun: Maverick, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and The Bob's Burgers Movie, all on Wednesday and Thursday. The closed-caption theaters will...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Four firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at UFP Industries on Sunday, according to Clay Fire. All four were taken to the hospital and were released later in the evening. Three suffered heat-related injuries. Another was taken to the hospital for a broken foot.
WARSAW, Ind. -- North Pointe Cinemas in Warsaw will be hosting the first of its eight free family film festivals on Wednesday. Doors will open at 9 a.m. with a showing of the Tom & Jerry movie at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s showing is the first of eight free weekly Wednesday...
GRANGER, Ind. -- Clay Fire and other fire stations were called to University Forest Products for a fire on Saturday. State Road 23 has been shut down between the railroad tracks and Bittersweet. It's unclear what started the fire at this time.
ELKHART, Ind. -- The LGBTQ Center of Northern Indiana is hosting a pride month celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Park (on the corner of N. Main St. and East Sycamore St.) in Elkhart. In addition to live music from anna p.s., Glo Showalter and Elm, there...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen announced on Monday that residential curbside recycling will replace unlimited trash removals starting in August. The shift to recycling is being made in order to lessen the cost of solid waste removal, which, according to the city, has been on the rise for seven years.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Thunderstorms often cause some pets to experience a common behavioral problem: stress and anxiety, and that often leaves their frustrated owners feeling helpless. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us to help us understand this condition and to give advice to help anxious pets.
