'What is your plan?': MLK Jr.'s granddaughter questions Biden's claim

The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

In the aftermath of another mass shooting, Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King speaks with CNN's Poppy Harlow about gun violence and her fight for legislative change.

The Herald News

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

