'What is your plan?': MLK Jr.'s granddaughter questions Biden's claim

Related
Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is 'Black People, Frankly'
Blake Masters also backs "replacement theory."
HuffPost
Comedian Stunned After Asking Man In Confederate Flag Shirt If He’s Pro-Slavery
An interview that was intended to be funny quickly turned disturbing. The Good Liars — a progressive comedy duo that typically plays pranks on conservatives and interviews people at far-right political rallies — went to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention last weekend in Houston. While there,...
A Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump and called him a 'would-be tyrant' says he might support the former president again 'if he apologized' for January 6
Facing a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Tom Rice has the support of Paul Ryan, who said most Republicans "just didn't have the guts" to impeach Trump.
Black Republican Vernon Jones Says Straight White Males ‘Deserve’ Their Own Pride Month
Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones, a Black man, tweeted, "Straight, white males deserve a Pride Month." Yes, really.
RELATED PEOPLE
White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water
Pastor Harry Johannes Knoesen of the National Christian Resistance Movement was found guilty of treason for plotting to kill South Africans.
Karine Jean-Pierre blames inflation on 'global challenges', insists Biden 'understands' the struggles of American families and points finger at Trump for leaving economy in 'crisis'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is putting global inflation in Russian President Putin's lap – and saying the administration inherited an economy 'in crisis' but now has the tools to fix it. Biden is under pressure to make progress on inflation, which he calls his top priority, with...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
456
Followers
809
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0