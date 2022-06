The Zoom call came at 3:45 p.m. “I just want to say that today we made some layoff announcements. Three layoffs in the newsroom today,” said Chris Coates, the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s executive editor, on the staff call. “This is through no fault of their own. This was a position elimination decision. This is not limited to Richmond.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO