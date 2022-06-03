Sauk Rapids Offense Held In Check In Close Loss

(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.

20 HOURS AGO