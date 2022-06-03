Fundraiser for Agape

For those who battle mental health or struggle from disabilities, one local non-profit is looking for ways to help. Agape Therapeutic Riding is a group with a mission is to help Hoosiers strengthen their minds, bodies and spirits with horse-related activities. The Executive Director, Stephanie Amick, joins the show with details on the fundraiser. You can learn more about Agape’s on their website . You can also find a full itinerary for the fundraiser happening Thursday, June 9th here .

