Fundraiser for Agape
For those who battle mental health or struggle from disabilities, one local non-profit is looking for ways to help. Agape Therapeutic Riding is a group with a mission is to help Hoosiers strengthen their minds, bodies and spirits with horse-related activities. The Executive Director, Stephanie Amick, joins the show with details on the fundraiser. You can learn more about Agape’s on their website . You can also find a full itinerary for the fundraiser happening Thursday, June 9th here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0