ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fundraiser for Agape

FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vijb1_0fzVHp8o00

For those who battle mental health or struggle from disabilities, one local non-profit is looking for ways to help. Agape Therapeutic Riding is a group with a mission is to help Hoosiers strengthen their minds, bodies and spirits with horse-related activities. The Executive Director, Stephanie Amick, joins the show with details on the fundraiser. You can learn more about Agape’s on their website . You can also find a full itinerary for the fundraiser happening Thursday, June 9th here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Gas prices reach $5.50 in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gas prices continue to rise across Indiana and nationally. According to AAA, the Indiana average for Sunday, June 5 is $4.99 per gallon. That’s higher than the national average of $4.84 per gallon. In parts of Indiana, the price of gas is even higher. Near the Chicago area, drivers are paying an average […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the money allocated from Washington in 2020. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: Former State Sen. Jim Merritt on cannabis legalization efforts, summer study committee

INDIANAPOLIS – At the Statehouse this summer, Indiana lawmakers will discuss the use of cannabis. Legislative leaders say they’ll study the health benefits and consequences of THC products, as well as potential decriminalization. It comes amid a ramped-up effort by some state lawmakers to legalize cannabis in Indiana. Former State Senator Jim Merritt is speaking […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

About half of Hoosiers have received Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments are well underway. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, about half of the state’s 4.3 million eligible taxpayers have received their money so far. Payments started going out via direct deposit at the beginning of May. The state will continue to distribute them through July, according to […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

More than 1,000 locations offer free summer food service

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana families that need a way to make sure their children have access to nutritious food have more than a thousand options across the state. On Monday, the Indiana Department of Education sent out information about the 2022 Summer Food Service Program as part of Summer Food Service Program Week. The department said […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Agape#Charity#Hoosiers#Fox 59
FOX59

Gas reaches $5 a gallon at Indy gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency powers dispute

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court sided with Gov. Eric Holcomb in an emergency powers dispute over a law allowing the General Assembly to call its own special session. In a ruling handed down Friday, the state’s highest court said House Enrolled Act 1123 was unconstitutional. “Under our Constitution, the General Assembly simply cannot do […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz amid recount

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race to former heart surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support during […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

How buying in bulk could save you money as grocery prices soar

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — As prices on groceries rise, along with gas, experts say buying in bulk could be a good way to stretch your dollar. Traditionally, when you think of buying in bulk you think of warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. Some experts say shopping at those stores can help you save. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Gas prices taking a toll on restaurants and food delivery services

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to climb, the pain at the pump is taking a toll on Indiana’s restaurant and delivery services. “Gas prices are absolutely crushing households, and absolutely crushing businesses too,” said Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA). “All of our costs, all of our […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Closures planned as part of I-69 Finish Line project

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should be on the lookout for two road closures and a shift in traffic on State Road 37 over the weekend. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the closures come as I-69 Finish Line contractors replace the Mann Road bridge over I-465 and build a roundabout to connect Bluff Road and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy