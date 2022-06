Nebraska women's gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the hiring of Oleksii Koltakov on Saturday as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. "We are excited to welcome our new assistant coach Oleksii to Lincoln and Husker Nation," Brink said. "He is passionate about the sport, hardworking and along with his integrity and desire to be successful, he will bring a wealth of knowledge from his time as a coach and gymnast. I love his excitement for this opportunity and the growth of our program. I know he will represent Nebraska Gymnastics with class and character."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO