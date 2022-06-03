ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tourism officials: NASCAR Cup could shift local economy into high gear

By Brian Kelly
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QC9kQ_0fzVHgRV00

MADISON, IL (KMOX) - The sound of stock cars at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend, is music to the ears of not only race fans, but to businesses throughout the Metro East.

The weekend's festivities culminating in Sunday's sold-out Enjoy Illinois 300 are expected to draw upwards of 80,000 spectators and generate $60 million in economic impact. But Illinois South Tourism Spokesman Andy Waterman says that's going to be just the beginning, "When other event planners see that World Wide Technology Raceway had this race and they were able to pull it off, other event planners are going to reach out to them. Their phone should be ringing off the hook, and so they should have more events that come from this."

Waterman says many Metro East hotels are at or near capacity and restaurants are doing a brisk business. That's extremely welcome news since not too long ago many were empty because of the pandemic.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Illinois 4 work planned

HAMEL — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures of Illinois 4 between Blue Spruce Lane and Interstate 55 will start Wednesday, June 8, weather permitting.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Local groups join drivers benefitting from NASCAR weekend

MADISON - The steam from sizzling burgers on the grill circled Bernard Long Jr.'s head Sunday. He was well into his long day of rustling up burgers in an infield stand at World Wide Technology Raceway and there was a long line of hungry race fans waiting as music from a concert blared in the background.
MADISON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Madison, IL
The Telegraph

Khan featured at river talk

EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup#Economy#Hotels#Illinois South Tourism
FOX 2

St. Louis area Bayer garden shops closing after 81 years

ST. LOUIS – A family-owned garden shop with locations in Imperial and St. Louis will close at the end of June. Bayer’s Garden Shop located at 5926 Old State Road and 3401 Hampton Avenue said in a Facebook post that it’s closing due to increasing operating costs and staffing shortages. The business has spanned 81 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Dinky returns to Grafton

Local history was celebrated Saturday as a replica of The Dinky was debuted at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton with stops in Elsah and Chataqua.
GRAFTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
The Telegraph

NASCAR fans fill Madison

The pumps and shops at the Pilot Travel Center - right across the road from the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR race track - were nearly as busy as the race track pits this weekend.
MADISON, IL
FOX 2

What to expect on race day at Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Il. – It’s race day at  “Enjoy Illinois 300” in Madison, Illinois, and 57,000 NASCAR fans have sold out this inaugural event at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy Illinois is a 300-mile race consisting of 240 laps. The WWT Raceway track is 1.25 miles long. To prepare […]
MADISON, IL
edglentoday.com

Pat Brandmeyer Claims Top $50,000 In Big-Bona Raffle

EDWARDSVILLE - Pat Brandmeyer of Albers was the big winner in the Big-Bona Raffle at Bonifest this past weekend. Shown above is the draw for the winning ticket. Brandmeyer captured $50,000 for the top prize in the raffle. The second-place winner was Evan Kiel, of Wildwood, MO., of $1,250, and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Mask wearing required for employees, vendors at some Schnucks locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mask wearing is now required for employees and vendors at Schnucks stores in St. Louis City and County, the chain announced Saturday. Schnucks says it is reinstating the mandate for employees and vendors at stores located in counties that fall under a “high” risk on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map. Customers are not required to wear a mask but are strongly encouraged to do so. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising in the St. Louis area in recent weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

STL native joins KSDK reporting staff

Gee, but it's great to be back home. STL native Laura Barczewski is back, and has been working for the last week as a reporter at KSDK (Channel 5). Before returning to her hometown, Barczewski handled reporting and anchoring stints in Mobile, Alabama, and Des Moines. But she noted that her goal "was to eventually come home to St. Louis."
MOBILE, AL
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy