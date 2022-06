The Buccaneers have made it clear that Ndamukong Suh is not a part of their future plans. Could he land with a team that plays the Bucs twice a year?. Ndamukong Suh is a free agent and is almost assuredly not re-signing with the Buccaneers this offseason. The Bucs decided to target the younger but injury-prone Akiem Hicks as another huge body to pair with Vita Vea, and while this is a tough pill to swallow, it doesn’t leave room for Suh.

