ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Shires Demands More Artists Stand Up for Abortion Rights: ‘I Can’t Live With the Idea of Not Speaking Up’

By Brittney McKenna
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJ3nJ_0fzVHKDd00

Click here to read the full article.

Soon after a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked last month, Amanda Shires shared some personal news on social media. “Recently, I had an ectopic pregnancy,” she tweeted . “On August 9, 2021 my fallopian tube ruptured. On August 10, my life was saved…these are some dark days.”

Shires, an incisive songwriter and solo artist and occasional member of husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit band, has been vocal about protecting a woman’s right to choose in the past. In 2020, she penned an op-ed for Rolling Stone about why abortion rights matter. In a new interview, Shires — who returns with her latest album Take It Like a Man in July — goes deeper into her own experiences and calls on artists, especially those in Nashville, to start using the platforms they’ve been given.

When I wrote my first piece for Rolling Stone , I’d had an abortion before. Since writing that op-ed, I have had reproductive healthcare — that some might call an abortion — when I was hospitalized in Texas on August 9, 2021, with a ruptured fallopian tube caused by an ectopic pregnancy. For those who are unfamiliar, it is impossible for an ectopic pregnancy to go to term. I would have died; my daughter, Mercy, would have lost her mother; my husband, Jason, would be a widower.

I was lucky. This happened to me two and a half weeks before Texas’ abortion ban went into effect. And I was still dealing with all of it two and a half weeks later. I mean, only just now — nine months later, interestingly enough — have I returned to having normal periods. This fight is about more than just abortion. I think that’s what people keep forgetting.

The majority of people are in favor of women’s reproductive rights and health; it’s others we’re trying to get to. But I think folks forget that access to abortion and reproductive healthcare is not just about terminating unwanted pregnancy. People forget that, if you take away access to reproductive healthcare, you’re going to be killing moms like me. I would have died had this procedure not been available to me. Where would that leave my own daughter?

We’ve had legal abortions for 50 years and now, suddenly, a long-held right will be illegal. How are we going to police that? People will have to prove that they have been raped. And any policing will disproportionately affect people of color, low-income folks and other marginalized groups. It’s yet another thing that, when policing does happen, is going to happen haphazardly and ruin lives. Where does that get us with our Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights?

When Roe is overturned, some healthcare workers may feel afraid to help people. A person having a miscarriage may have to fly to another state, just so they or their doctor doesn’t get into legal trouble. People are still going to get abortions, and we’re going to have to keep people’s secrets, and house people, and try to do the best we can. When we overturn Roe, we risk going back to, “Oh, now same-sex marriages can’t happen. Interracial marriages can’t happen.” Privacy rights are going to be gone.

Demographer Diana Greene Foster conducted a 10-year study tracking both people who had abortions and people who were denied abortions. Her study essentially proves that when folks can’t have an abortion, it affects their mental health, their economic standing, their overall well-being. Ninety-five percent of study participants who did have an abortion still stood by their decision. It’s just like you would expect, but there’s real, scientific proof for it now. In the past, white men have said otherwise.

Since publishing my op-ed, I’ve heard from some folks who are in their eighties. And that, to me, was incredible, because they had abortions in what was a pre-Roe v. Wade environment and they’re only now sharing their stories for the first time. I’m glad to be a listener and also glad to see folks from those generations supporting the right to choose. It made me think, “You know, I bet our grandmothers are more pro-choice than everybody leads us to believe.”

As it turns out, it did start some conversations within our own families. We found out that, yes, our grandmothers are pro-choice. They might not have had a voice before or might have been cast out into the streets without any place to sleep had they mentioned it earlier in their lives. But finding a voice now and sharing their stories now is as good as any time. Hearing these stories, I think that it makes your backbone stronger. It makes it feel like you’re tough enough for the fight, all the way down to your bones.

I also received responses from trolls. I had people threatening me. But whatever. It’s not more threatening than the idea of taking away the services and the work that doctors and nurses do. I don’t care if somebody wants to put a target on me. I wouldn’t go back and change it. If we tell our stories, it helps other people feel empowered. It de-stigmatizes the conversation. If you share your story or share your beliefs, you’re going to get some haters and trolls. But if you don’t, you’re going to be wondering, “What didn’t I do? What didn’t I say that could have helped change one mind?” I can’t live with the idea of not speaking up.

We have to work hard now to mobilize and help people vote. The election is November 8. You don’t see a lot of men speaking up, and every voice is helpful. Which brings up the question, why were Jason and I, and Margo Price, the biggest celebrities — quasi-celebrities — at the march in Nashville? Why didn’t more people show up and speak up? I know everyone is scared of losing their rung on the ladder, but there are more important things, I think, than your fame. Not saying something is not helping. Not standing up for folks is not helping and it’s not right. I would like to think that fans can hold their role models and their favorite musicians accountable. Don’t support artists who don’t support your rights.

I would like to challenge other folks who have platforms to actually use them. Where the fuck are the rest of them? We have Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers speaking up, and Ariana Grande. Where are our Nashville folks? They aren’t helping. Are they just going to sit around and drink beer? I want Garth Brooks out there telling people that women’s health is a priority. That’s what I want. Why not? What does he have to lose?

My best hope is that people continue to get angrier and that the folks who have been fighting so hard for so long, and are already tired, find some strength to keep fighting and also to mobilize others, especially youth, along the way. I hope that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it causes such a fucking uproar that we end up with more rights than we had before.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 10

Thelma Lea Kobeck
3d ago

An ectopic pregnancy cannot go full-term anyway. Situations like am ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage that require medical treatment to complete the termination of the pregnancy are not, to my knowledge, being banned by any state. Her use of her personal experience with an ectopic pregnancy is not a valid argument against elective abortion.

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

How Trump’s Team Conned Susan Collins Into Dooming Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. When the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, Sen. Susan Collins said she was flabbergasted, deeply troubled, even shocked. After all, soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had promised her in 2018 that Roe was a matter of settled law — despite his deeply conservative track record on abortion. Turns out, Collins wasn’t just wrong about Kavanaugh. She was deliberately manipulated by Trump administration officials — and a future Supreme Court Justice — who viewed her as an easy mark. Two former senior Trump White House officials tell Rolling Stone that the pro-choice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

Click here to read the full article. Blake Masters, whom former President Donald Trump recently endorsed for Senate in Arizona, said during a podcast appearance earlier this year that “Black people, frankly” are responsible for America’s gun violence problem. “We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence,” Masters said on the “Jeff Oravits Show” on April 11, the Daily Beast reported on Sunday. “It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.” Masters — who has peddled the great replacement...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

Louie Gohmert Whines That Republicans Aren’t Allowed to Lie to the FBI — Which Is a Felony

Click here to read the full article. Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) wasted no time hustling over to Newsmax to utter an odd complaint, griping that Republicans “can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.” Gohmert claimed Navarro being taken into custody shows that “we have a two-tiered justice system.” “They’re going to bury you,” Gohmert fretted, similar to his past complaints about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Returns to Classic Rock Cosplay After Amber Heard Trial, Preps New Album With Jeff Beck

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp is going back to indulging his classic rocker fantasies. After winning in his contentious defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the musician made a cameo at Jeff Beck’s concert in Gateshead, England, where the guitarist said his new album with Depp would arrive this summer. “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck said during the concert (via fan shot video shared on YouTube). “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” Beck didn’t give an exact release...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Margo Price
Rolling Stone

No, Kyle Rittenhouse, the Depp-Heard Verdict Shouldn’t Be ‘Fueling’ You

Click here to read the full article. Kyle Rittenhouse is cheering the Depp-Heard verdict on Twitter, saying it’s motivating him to move forward with the various defamation lawsuits he’s been threatening — and fundraising off of — for months. On Friday, he confirmed he’s hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer already representing Nicholas Sandmann in several defamation cases against major media outlets related to coverage of the Kentucky teen’s 2019 encounter with a Native American protester in Washington. “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted this week. Other than...
LAW
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

Click here to read the full article. People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday. Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘We Need to Make the Lost Lives Matter’: Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Responsibility — Not Control — in Open Letter

Click here to read the full article. Two weeks ago, Matthew McConaughey published a lengthy statement on social media following the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. In a state of frustration, the actor spoke of tragedy and community values without delving deeper into the conversation of gun control legislation and second amendment rights — in fact, he didn’t mention guns at all. Now, in an open letter penned for the Austin American-Statesman, McConaughey is calling for greater gun responsibility (not control) saying: “We need to make the lost lives...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Privacy Rights#Same Sex Marriages#Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

Icona Pop and Charli XCX Still Don’t Care on 10th Anniversary Remix of ‘I Love It’

Click here to read the full article. Icona Pop and Charli XCX have reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their inescapable 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Ahead of the song’s official anniversary — June 14 — the Swedish duo and British pop star released “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit),” which was remixed by the Swedish producers, Osrin and Ellis. The new version contains all the uproarious energy of the original song while deepening the synths and giving them some much wubbier textures.  “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pride 2022: 14 LGBTQ-Themed Collaborations We Can Actually Get Behind

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Covid-19 may have cancelled parades and parties for the past two years, but Pride Month, as a summer-long celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue on this year—though not without controversy. Within the past few years, it’s become more socially acceptable for brands to launch “Pride-themed” collaborations and merchandise. But how relevant is Pride merch when the brands that make it often miss the mark? Brands working with the LGBTQ community isn’t...
RETAIL
HipHopDX.com

Lizzo Addresses ‘Ugly Dudes With No Bitches’ Who Use Her Name As An Insult

Lizzo’s unabashed confidence surrounding her body has made her a target on social media. But the Grammy Award-winning artist is typically able to brush it off and often isn’t shy to confront the negative comments head-on. On Saturday (June 4), the 34-year-old evidently had enough and addressed men who use her stage name as an insult to other women.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

New York Ticket Buyers Know They Get Screwed. Now They’ll Know by How Much

Click here to read the full article. Ticketing companies can’t hide their fees toward the end of a purchase anymore, at least in New York. The state has passed a new bill that will institute two major policies aimed at providing transparency to ticket buyers: Ticket sellers must include fee costs upfront rather than near the end of the buying process, and ticket resellers have to disclose how much they originally paid for the tickets they’re reselling. Also, it will now be illegal to sell tickets that were originally free, and ticketers can’t charge delivery fees on purchases that didn’t require...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Blackpink’s Superstar Confessions: Inside Our Cover-Story Interviews

Click here to read the full article. The new episode of Rolling Stone Music now dives into the world of Blackpink, with reporter Haeryun Kang joining host Brian Hiatt to discuss her experience hanging out with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for the group’s Rolling Stone cover stories.  Kang, a journalist and filmmaker, spent time with the members of Blackpink in the gleaming headquarters of YG Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea. In the episode, she talks about the group’s formation, their close bond, their musical future, how they fit into the history of South Korean pop, and much more. To hear the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘I Couldn’t Get Away’: Woman Testifies Cosby Kissed Her When She Was 14

Click here to read the full article. A woman told a Los Angeles courtroom Friday how Bill Cosby forcibly kissed her while on the set of a movie in 1975 when she was 14 years old. The woman, now 61, testified in connection with a civil suit against Cosby accuser Judy Huth, who claims the disgraced comedian isolated and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 19 years old. Cosby, meanwhile, is not scheduled to testify. After a chance meeting with Cosby at a tennis club, the woman said the comedian invited her family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Denied Bond in Hearing Over Atlanta RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday in connection to gang-related charges and violations of the RICO act. Judge Ural D. Glanville said he had concerns regarding the rapper being a threat to the community and witnesses as well as concerns over him being a flight risk, though Glanville added that the rapper having “significant means” was not held against him. The proceedings were livestreamed. During the hearing, Young Thug’s lawyers argued for their client to be released on bond and considered for house arrest with monitoring, arguing that though he had money, he...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ken Kelly, Artist Who Created Kiss’ ‘Destroyer’ and ‘Love Gun’ Covers, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Ken Kelly, the fantasy artist who created the iconic album covers for Kiss’ Destroyer and Love Gun, has died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. Members of Kiss turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the veteran comic book artist who painted two of their most memorable images in the Rock Hall-inducted act’s iconography. Gene Simmons tweeted Saturday, “Sad to find out Ken Kelly, who painted our Destroyer album cover passed away. A kind and beloved gentleman. Rest In Peace.” Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss wrote on his website,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy