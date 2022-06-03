ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 3

Related
thegabber.com

The Blend Opens a Fourth Location in St. Pete

The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19. Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business. Madison owned a Seattle coffee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
blackchronicle.com

News List | City of Clearwater, FL

Town of Clearwater is happy to announce the appointment of Brian Langille because the interim director of Clearwater Fuel System, efficient July 1, 2022. Town will start the seek for the everlasting director instantly. Langille is a long-standing metropolis worker with 23 years of service at Clearwater Fuel System. His...
CLEARWATER, FL
tampabeacon.com

KRATE celebrates its official grand opening

WESLEY CHAPEL — The expansive revitalization of the Grove at Wesley Chapel shopping and entertainment complex celebrated another milestone this past weekend with the official grand opening of KRATE. Unveiled about two years ago, KRATE is an outdoor container park that features a blend of food and drink businesses...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#Amenity#Mishorim Gold Properties#Japanese#Puerto Rican#Hawaiian#French#Buildout
sme.org

Small Town Charm, Big Opportunities: Citrus County, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida -- an area affectionately known as the “Nature Coast” -- Citrus County is best known for the beauty of its natural environment and strong ecotourism industry. However, the county has been quietly enjoying strong manufacturing sector job trends in last decade. As the Tampa and Orlando markets grow, this unique community is poised to see that pattern continue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

New owner plans major renovations to Tampa office structure

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The purchaser of a thee-story office building in Tampa plans some significant renovations. “To be rebranded The Bridge, upgrades planned for the building include a complete overhaul and modernization of the lobby,...
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida cities top list of largest U.S. rent increases

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Another dismal distinction for the Sunshine State is that eight of the most expensive rental markets in the country are right here in Florida. According to a joint study by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, renters in Fort Myers have been hit particularly hard.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Large redfish, tarpon are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the fishing in Tampa Bay has been good. He’s been doing well putting his anglers on bridge pilings, docks and artificial reefs, where they are taking lots of mangrove snapper. Live shrimp on a 1/0 hook has been best, though some of the larger snapper are taking live sardines. There’s a lot of bait in 10 feet of water off Cypress Point and the snook and reds are launching raids on it from the shallow flats there. He’s spotting fish moving in the shallows and doing well pitching a live sardine in front of them. Snook to 36 inches and oversized reds have been frequent. The schools of bluefish have been south of the bootleg at Picnic Island. Some big tarpon have been rolling in that area, as well.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Jax In & Out Expands This Summer

Gulfport’s Jax In And Out, Neighborhood Café is expanding into the space next door as early as this summer. Owner Jax Taylor says the expanded space [4928 Gulfport Blvd. S] will offer more seating, ADA-compliant bathrooms, and lower countertops for wheelchair accessibility. Previously, the space housed R.A.C Computers.
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

Four Green Fields reopens in Tampa, Cap’s seafood arrives in St. Pete, and more local foodie news

Four Green Fields This week, Tampa's beloved Irish pub Four Green Fields opened its iconic green door once again. Located in its Channel District, the new location's painted facade is reminiscent of the original bar that opened as America's first authentic thatched-roofed Irish pub in 1992. Unfortunately, after joining the laundry list of bars, restaurants and stores that fell victim to the hardships of COVID-19, the original Platt Street location shut its doors for good after 30 years of being of service in 2020. While the new location's 16,000-square-foot warehouse is different from the original pub's layout, the entrance welcomes its beloved patrons with a mural made to mimic the Platt Street bar front—with the original green door. The new Fields, located between Sparkman Wharf and Ybor City, features an outdoor patio area, an in-house microbrewery and a whiskey tasting room. Radican Irish protest band the Wolfe Tones are rumored to be playing there on Friday, June 3. 802 N 12th St., Tampa. fourgreenfields.com.
TAMPA, FL
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Florida Golf Courses You Must Visit in 2022

Since Florida is famous for its perpetual sunshine, it makes sense that it’s home to some truly incredible golf courses. Are you visiting Florida and want to squeeze in a round of golf? Or do you live in the Sunshine State and want to play a new course? Either way, this list of the best Florida golf courses have you covered.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

The 25 most-anticipated new restaurants coming soon to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's massive amounts of growth and development in the last year does not only mean shiny new buildings and clogged highways — it also means new food. With an apparent outburst of breweries popping up in Seminole Heights, a Bay-Area-turned-chicken-tender-heaven and much more, here are some of the more exciting new eats coming to the greater Tampa in the coming months.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Home buyers go to (bidding) war over Pasco County property

Tampa Bay home sellers don’t have to live near downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg anymore to make big-time bank. Sale prices have exploded in communities that barely qualify as suburbs, such as Odessa, a town of about 8,000 people in Pasco County that’s a 40-minute drive from Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...

Comments / 0

Community Policy