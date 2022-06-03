Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the fishing in Tampa Bay has been good. He’s been doing well putting his anglers on bridge pilings, docks and artificial reefs, where they are taking lots of mangrove snapper. Live shrimp on a 1/0 hook has been best, though some of the larger snapper are taking live sardines. There’s a lot of bait in 10 feet of water off Cypress Point and the snook and reds are launching raids on it from the shallow flats there. He’s spotting fish moving in the shallows and doing well pitching a live sardine in front of them. Snook to 36 inches and oversized reds have been frequent. The schools of bluefish have been south of the bootleg at Picnic Island. Some big tarpon have been rolling in that area, as well.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO