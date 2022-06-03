ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Meet Dear Ruthie, legendary drag queen from Milwaukee

By Symone Woolridge
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hTcl_0fzVGTSD00

While celebrating love and our LGTBQ+ community this weekend during PrideFest, you'll be able to enjoy the incredible performances by local drag queens, DJs, musicians, and comedians.

Hitting the Skyyline mainstage first this afternoon is the MKE Royal Drag King show. That lasts an hour and runs directly into the opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. After that you'll be able to catch music and comedy shows, including a tribute to pop icon Lady Gaga.

Dear Ruthie was born and raised in the city of Milwaukee.

She's a queen in the city and has been showcasing her love for drag for decades.

"I have been doing drag for 25-30 years. Oh my gosh. Did I just say that? Yes... About 25 years," said Dear Ruthie.

Submitted
Dear Ruthie
Submitted
Dear Ruthie

Two decades ago, Dear Ruthie was just doing what she loved to do as an advice column writer.

Hence the name "Dear Ruthie."

She had no intention to perform, but was one day asked to showcase her talents in the Madison Pride Parade.

"I have been in movies, I've been the lead in plays and musicals," said Dear Ruthie. "They photographed over 80 drag legends and I'm proud to say that I'm one of seven that are right here from Milwaukee."

Two men who spent a bit of time in Milwaukee traveled coast to coast to photograph legendary queens.

You can see them at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel for the next few months.

Many of them are seasoned queens, with experiences that brought them to where they are today, and allowed them to break barriers for the queens to come.

"I was the first drag queen to ever throw out the first pitch at the Brewers game. That was last year. One of the only drag queens to throw out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game in the country," said Dear Ruthie.

As we welcome Milwaukee Pride back to Summerfest grounds, we truly welcome the culture of drag.

"It's going to be wonderful to get back out and get back to the PrideFest grounds. Everyone loves PrideFest, there's so much to do, so many people to see," said Dear Ruthie.

A way to come together with pride, not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but for the city as one.

"We've grown as a society, as a community, and Milwaukee is a good example of really embracing one another no matter what those differences might be," said Dear Ruthie.

On June 10, the local Milwaukee legends of drag will be performing live at the Saint Kate exhibit. This is the first time they'll perform together.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
On Milwaukee

Ode to the Milwaukee Pride Parade

I started taking my sons to the Milwaukee Pride Parade when they were babies. By the time they were 5, it was one of their favorite events of the year. Mainly, because it allowed them to collect copious amounts of candy tossed with kisses from folks on floats rolling down 2nd Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Will Bingo, Smoking, Steakhouse Return to Potawatomi?

It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

23rd Showhouse For A Cure; tour one of Milwaukee’s most unique mansions

Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research. One way that’s achieved is by having guests visit the Breast Cancer Showhouse. Brian Kramp is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help by touring a magnificent mansion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Monthly with Mosley: traveling while Black with the 'Green Book'

The history of the Green Book dates back to the Jim Crow era and was originally known as The Negro Travelers' Green Book by Victor Hugo Green. It served as a guide for Black motorists to find places throughout the country where they could safely dine, sleep or seek other services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag King#Pridefest#Skyyline
WISN

Something's fishy at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Piles of small dead fish have washed up onto the rocks and beaches, and you can smell it. This happens every year around this time, but this year, the fish die-off may be the worst in some time. "You definitely can smell it when the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Madison365

Dr. Cass Bowers named executive director of All In Wisconsin

All in Wisconsin (AIW) has appointed a new Dr. Cass Bowers as executive director, the organization announced in a press release last week. “Dr. Bowers is a respected movement communications leader with over 20 years in Wisconsin organizing, racial justice, and communications work,” the press release reads in part. Bowers holds a Ph.D. in Business focused on Black women leaders in nonprofit organizations.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy