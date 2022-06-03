Meet Dear Ruthie, legendary drag queen from Milwaukee

While celebrating love and our LGTBQ+ community this weekend during PrideFest, you'll be able to enjoy the incredible performances by local drag queens, DJs, musicians, and comedians.

Hitting the Skyyline mainstage first this afternoon is the MKE Royal Drag King show. That lasts an hour and runs directly into the opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. After that you'll be able to catch music and comedy shows, including a tribute to pop icon Lady Gaga.

Dear Ruthie was born and raised in the city of Milwaukee.

She's a queen in the city and has been showcasing her love for drag for decades.

"I have been doing drag for 25-30 years. Oh my gosh. Did I just say that? Yes... About 25 years," said Dear Ruthie.

Submitted Dear Ruthie

Submitted Dear Ruthie

Two decades ago, Dear Ruthie was just doing what she loved to do as an advice column writer.

Hence the name "Dear Ruthie."

She had no intention to perform, but was one day asked to showcase her talents in the Madison Pride Parade.

"I have been in movies, I've been the lead in plays and musicals," said Dear Ruthie. "They photographed over 80 drag legends and I'm proud to say that I'm one of seven that are right here from Milwaukee."

Two men who spent a bit of time in Milwaukee traveled coast to coast to photograph legendary queens.

You can see them at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel for the next few months.

Many of them are seasoned queens, with experiences that brought them to where they are today, and allowed them to break barriers for the queens to come.

"I was the first drag queen to ever throw out the first pitch at the Brewers game. That was last year. One of the only drag queens to throw out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game in the country," said Dear Ruthie.

As we welcome Milwaukee Pride back to Summerfest grounds, we truly welcome the culture of drag.

"It's going to be wonderful to get back out and get back to the PrideFest grounds. Everyone loves PrideFest, there's so much to do, so many people to see," said Dear Ruthie.

A way to come together with pride, not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but for the city as one.

"We've grown as a society, as a community, and Milwaukee is a good example of really embracing one another no matter what those differences might be," said Dear Ruthie.

On June 10, the local Milwaukee legends of drag will be performing live at the Saint Kate exhibit. This is the first time they'll perform together.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip