Traffic Accidents

Mum and son’s chilling plot to cover up hit and run by moving body foiled after cops make horrific discovery

By Imogen Braddick
 3 days ago
A MOTHER and son's chilling plot to cover up an alleged hit-and-run by moving the body fell apart after cops made a horror discovery.

Joshua Gary Mason, 23, and Deborah Karen Mason, 50, were arrested after a dismembered leg was discovered on a roadside near Darwin, Australia.

The victim's body was found in bushland nearly 10 miles south of the crash site Credit: PA

Joshua has been accused of hitting the 43-year-old woman on the Northern Territory’s Stuart Highway at 8.30pm on Monday.

His mum then allegedly helped move and hide the victim's body in bushland nearly 10 miles south of the crash site, a court heard on Friday.

But part of the woman’s leg was discovered by a driver on Tuesday morning in the suburb of Coolalinga - sparking a police investigation.

The victim's body was then allegedly found partially buried on Wednesday night after the mum and son were arrested earlier in the day.

The Masons appeared in court on Friday facing a number of charges - including misconduct with a corpse, destroying evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The duo are said to have looked for the dead woman in the darkness with a member of the public who had stopped to help after the crash, ABC News reports.

Judge Therese Austin said: "They couldn’t find anything... but Mr Mason knew he had struck something with his vehicle and was not confident at all that he had not hit a person."

The pair left the scene but allegedly returned later in the night and found the body of the woman.

"They then took the body, put it in the car, drove off with it and they formed the intention to dispose of the deceased and not call the authorities," the judge told the NT Local Court in Darwin.

"They disposed of the body and then they went home. It’s a very serious incident.

"They’ve done a very poor job by the sound of it of disposing of any evidence. It was all over the ute (vehicle).

"Forensics were not properly cleaned up."

Investigators allegedly found blood-soaked towels at the mum's home and blood was found on the vehicle involved.

The prosecutor, Jessica McLean, said the mum and son's decision to remain silent despite widespread media coverage of the investigation showed a "complete disregard" for the victim.

Cops believe the incident happened on Monday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said: "Investigations are ongoing, but at this stage we believe the body of the victim was removed from the scene by the driver and his accomplice after the collision."

Peter Maley, a defence lawyer, said Joshua would likely plead guilty to the charges - along with another charge of hit-and-run.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Maley said it was a "tragic accident" and told the court there was no suggestion Joshua had been driving erratically or was legally responsible for the woman’s death.

But the judge said Deborah’s text messages appeared to show there had been a callous disregard for the woman’s death.

Deborah is due to appear in court again on June 14.

Her son is due back in court on July 27.

RELATED PEOPLE
