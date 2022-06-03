Edelman rooting for C's over his hometown Warriors

BOSTON -- When Julian Edelman retired from football, he introduced the phrase "Foxboro Forever." He's since made that his guiding message.

And apparently, he means it, because he's rooting hard for the Celtics to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

That wouldn't be surprising on its own, considering Edelman's ties to the city. But ... he also grew up in the Bay Area, rooting for the Warriors.

That fandom no longer exists though -- at least, not for the next couple of weeks.

Edelman has used his social media accounts this week to eliminate any questions about where his allegiance may lie.

On his Instagram page, Edelman shared several Celtics photos, along with the caption, "Nothing matters except winning the last game of the year. Time to lock in." Edemlan added a Banner 18 hashtag and a shamrock emoji.

Edelman kept things even simpler on his Twitter page, posting 40-16 -- which was the score of the fourth quarter in the Celtics' favor in Game 1.

Edelman let it be known in 2017 that his Warriors fandom was in the past , but with his hometown team facing his adopted home's team in the Finals, he's reminding everyone that he's all in on the Boston Celtics.