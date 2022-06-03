Op-Ed: Why aren’t we moving upstream on school shootings?

We often hear about adapting to a “new normal.” We live in a society that must accept COVID-19 is here to stay and that who we are as people will never return to a pre-pandemic state. What about other public health challenges? Opioid overdoses? School shootings? We cannot accept these challenges as a new normal.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety , since 2013, approximately 925 incidents of gun violence at U.S. schools have occurred, resulting in 295 deaths. Even further back, since 1970, Sandy Hook Promise reported that there have been over 2,000 school shootings in the U.S. What is alarming about those statistics, besides the stark quantity and loss, is that nearly half of school shootings have occurred during a nine-year period between 2013 and 2022. School shootings can be prevented. But how? To answer this, society must move upstream.

Consider a parable adapted from Irving Zola: two people are sitting close to a river and hear someone yelling from the water. Upon investigation, they see a child drowning in the water. By the time they reach the river’s edge, they hear a second child yelling for help. Both people successfully rescue the children by pulling them safely to shore. Immediately, they hear several more children yelling for help in the river. Rescue after rescue is performed. Eventually, one person stops jumping in altogether. Their peer asks “Where are you going?” confused. The person walking away states that they are moving upstream to stop whatever is causing all of these children to fall into the river.

Dan Heath states in his book Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen , going upstream is not a destination but a direction. We can intervene at any point along the river that is upstream of where the problem is occurring. These interventions can focus on the individual (mental health services for youth), the environment (school safety infrastructure, gun locks), or policy (legislation addressing access to guns). With 93% of school shootings being planned in advance, and, in four out of five shootings, at least one person other than the shooter knew about the attack prior to it occurring, prevention is possible. So why aren’t we moving upstream?

Heath discussed three main barriers to utilizing upstream approaches — problem blindness, lack of ownership, and tunneling.

Problem blindness refers to a mindset where people believe that negative outcomes are inevitable. As applied to school shootings, some may believe that they are just a part of the “new normal” and that nothing can be done to prevent them. School shootings are not a “normal” occurrence. They have been rising in frequency over the past decade and occur at alarmingly higher rates in the U.S. compared to other industrialized countries. Unfortunately, habituation may occur whereby shootings become normalized. We must again "problematize" them, showing that we will not accept them as the norm. If we do not see the problem, we cannot begin to solve it.

A lack of ownership means that we view challenges as outside of our control. This barrier is one of finger pointing — it isn’t our problem to fix, but theirs. Who is to address the challenge of school shootings? Is it the educators, the legislators, law enforcement, the gun industry, the gun owners, parents/caregivers? Parents/caregivers and educators are highly impacted by the problem. But the question is not who is most impacted by the problem, but who is best suited to address it? We must shift from thinking "Can’t someone fix this?" to "Can we fix this?".

When we experience tunneling, we engage in short-term and reactive thinking. Heath discussed how this occurs when juggling many problems at once. When our resources (money, time, attention) are scarce because of a bombardment of challenges, we struggle to focus on the big picture. Our bandwidth decreases and we fail to think long-term. In today’s society, we have a syndemic — COVID-19, opioid overdoses, poverty, racial inequities. These societal challenges compound with personal stressors (ex., familial and financial problems) to reduce our bandwidth. It is difficult (but not impossible) to address gun violence upstream when many challenges demand our reactive attention.

There is no one solution to addressing gun violence at schools. What is clear is that we must work collaboratively to create systemic change. There is still a place for reactive approaches and by no means should we abolish them. However, we must emphasize traveling upstream, overcoming barriers, to create a safer society where nobody is falling into the river.

Alexander Rohrer, doctoral candidate of prevention science at Wilmington University, focuses on investigating challenges related to mental illness, substance misuse, and gun-related violence in his studies. Rohrer grew up in Feasterville and previously worked for the Network of Victim Assistance in Bucks County.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Op-Ed: Why aren’t we moving upstream on school shootings?