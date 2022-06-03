Browning Man Arrested In Sullivan County

SAVANNAH, MO – Four occupants of a car were injured after a mob of deer which ran into the roadway resulted in an accident with the vehicle totaled. The accident took place just after 8pm Saturday evening. 28 year old Chandra Bala Tumma was driving northbound on Highway 71, just north of Interstate 29, when the deer entered the roadway and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a controlled stop.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO