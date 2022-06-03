ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny is opening a steakhouse in Miami with restauranteur David Grutman

By Rebecah Jacobs
 3 days ago

With a stadium tour and a starring role in a Marvel film on the horizon, Bad Bunny has enough on his plate...any yet, he just announced yet another unexpected business venture.

Next month, the most streamed artist on Spotify (two years running) is teaming up with club mogul and restauranteur David Grutman to open a Japanese steakhouse and sushi concept called Gekkō in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

“I think I’ve reached a point in my career where I can venture off into new projects,” the reggaetonero--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--told Highsnobiety. “I have a passion for this, and I’m going to take my time. The thing I look forward to the most, after a day of meetings, interviews, filming, touring, or all of the above, is going out to eat.

“Miami is constantly evolving,” he continued. “I think it’s where new bets in the culinary world are most enjoyed.”

Grutman added, “ I’ve known Bunny for years, we actually met at another one of our restaurants, Komodo, with Drake. I knew Bunny was a sushi fanatic, and, over time we started speaking about doing something together – a fusion of sushi, the best steak you can buy, and a lounge atmosphere.”

While Gekkō has yet to release its menu, the duo are working through final approvals, but say we can expect iterations of Benito’s favorites: “Wagyu beef, albacore nigiri and bluefin tuna crudo.”

“Gekkō” is the Japanese word for “moonlight,” according to Grutman, though it also stands as an homage to Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko, the famed Wall Street character.

“On the day we were picking the name, Bunny loved ‘Gekkō.’ That night I watched a documentary on Carl Icahn,” he added. “It clicked, and we had it.”

Stay tuned for more updates on surrounding Gekkō’s grand opening.

