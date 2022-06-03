Airfare of the Day [Business Class] FINNAIR London to Seoul from £1,405

Click here to read the full article. The postponed Shanghai Fashion Week, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 25 to April 1, will take place from June 17 to 19 in a digital format in partnership with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, WWD has learned. After a two-month city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Shanghai is slowly reopening, and members of the local fashion community are eager to release their new collections, many of which have been completed months ago for the original show date.More from WWDWindowsen Spring 2022Susan Fang RTW Spring 2022Samuel...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 33 MINUTES AGO