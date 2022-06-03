ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Airfare of the Day [Business Class] FINNAIR London to Seoul from £1,405

By Freddo Zabaleta
loyaltylobby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Airfare of the Day goes to Finnair and their business class unbundled (no checked luggage/lounge access/seat selection) round trip fares departing from London (LHR), United Kingdom to...

loyaltylobby.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Operation Finale’ Producer Thomas Daley Exiting Head Of UK Creative Role At ‘Downton Abbey’ Firm Universal International Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Universal International Studios’ SVP/Head of UK Creative Thomas Daley is leaving the company after two years, we’ve learned. The much-liked exec, who is also a film and theater director, has been with the international content arm of Universal Studios Group since July 2020. A Universal International Studios rep confirmed his exit and added no further changes are following at the London-based operation, which houses the likes of Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films. It’s understood he departs on good terms and his next move is currently unknown. As part of Universal International Studios’ senior leadership team,...
NFL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Shanghai Fashion Week Opts for Online Showcase As Lockdown Subsides

Click here to read the full article. The postponed Shanghai Fashion Week, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 25 to April 1, will take place from June 17 to 19 in a digital format in partnership with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, WWD has learned. After a two-month city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Shanghai is slowly reopening, and members of the local fashion community are eager to release their new collections, many of which have been completed months ago for the original show date.More from WWDWindowsen Spring 2022Susan Fang RTW Spring 2022Samuel...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy