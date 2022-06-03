ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mick Foley Reveals Condition For WWE TV Return

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been synonymous with changing personas throughout the years. From Mankind to Dude Love to Cactus Jack, Foley has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time without ever sporting a traditional wrestling look. The Hardcore Legend was over the 250-pound mark throughout his...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Was Questioned By Cops About Murdering The Undertaker

In a classic case of a prank gone too far, Michelle McCool feared the worst when three cops arrived at her home asking her the whereabouts of her husband, The Undertaker. McCool recounted the story on a recent episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast,” a new podcast hosted by the wives of Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, Giovanna and Kim, respectively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – June 5, 2022

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
ROSEMONT, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Reveals One Thing WWE Fans Do Not Know About Her

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion, current Raw Women’s Champion, 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer are all titles you can give “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, but what if there was one more title she could go by? During the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves,” Belair revealed one thing outside of her WWE accomplishments that she’s a master of.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Mick Foley
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show. Rhodes...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#Pod#Wwe Champion#Undertaker
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

SmackDown Star May Be Missing Time After Brutal Match At Hell In A Cell

Maybe that’s how they get rid of him? There are a lot of different ways to get a wrestler off of television from time to time. Sometimes it might be due to an injury but it can also be a way to get them a breather for one reason or another. You never know when you might be seeing them again and that seems to be the case again with a SmackDown star who seems to be taking time off.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Was Moved Away From WWE

A little less than three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, a move that seemingly came out of nowhere; or did it? As it turns out, there may be a lot more to the story than McMahon taking time to be with her family following a health scare involving her husband, Triple H, last year.
WWE
Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Returning To The Ring With NWA

A former WWE NXT star will return to the ring sooner than originally anticipated when he wrestles at NWA’s “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view. Samuel Shaw, formerly recognized as Dexter Lumis in NXT, is set for the June 11 event, however, there is no word yet on what match he will participate in.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Retains in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said. Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw." "While...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED x2: WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes’ Torn Pec, Hell in a Cell Match Still On

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered an torn pectoral tendon, noting that his match with Seth Rollins is still on for tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV. During tonight’s Kickoff Show, it was confirmed that Rhodes suffered a “partially torn right pectoral tendon” during his altercation with Seth Rollins on Raw. Kayla Braxton said that while weight training, “the tendon tore completely off the bone.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Bray Wyatt – WWE Rumors

On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP & Omos At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Bobby Lashley had the odds stacked against him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but was still able to get past Omos and MVP. Lashley defeated his rivals in a handicap match at tonight’s show, taking advantage of a distraction by Cedric Alexander to spear Omos and then put MVP in the Hurt Lock. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: NXT Star Injured And Could Be Out For A Long Time

That explains things. NXT has undergone several changes in the last few months, as the show has been relaunched as NXT 2.0. There are very few things that are still around from the old days, but you can still see some of the wrestlers who were around before. Unfortunately that has not been the case with everyone, and now we might know where one of them has been.
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day followed by a training montage of Cody Rhodes preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP followed by a video package for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali. Next up is a video package for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin followed by an interview with Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, including the news that Cody Rhodes has a completely torn pectoral tendon but will still compete tonight.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy