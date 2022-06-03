ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Arrested for Hate Crime After Starbucks Attack: Police

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Police say the woman allegedly attacked a customer and told a manager to "'go back to your country,'" and that she would have him...

Bunny
3d ago

WE ALL DO THAT, IF WE DIDNT THERE WOULD BE NO NEWS HERE. We all persecute each other for our thoughts or what they assume your thoughts or party preference is. I mean that's what we do. It's gonna happen in a few minutes right after I drop this post

Perry Mattiso
2d ago

Wow where is her picture 🤔🤔 Wonder why🤔 no pictures we already no she is a KAREN 🤣 That's why it's no pics The AMERIKKKAN RACIST WAY!!

Ed Roth
2d ago

what I'm not understanding is last year, same county, two cartel members with drugs and automatic weapons were released bail free. This wasn't right, but that seems x 10 more severe in my opinion.

