Woman Arrested for Hate Crime After Starbucks Attack: Police

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx. CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim. It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday. The news startling neighbors. "Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said. Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a...

BRONX, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO