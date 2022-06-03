ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Candidate filing complete: Check out who's running for office in Becker, Otter Tail and Wadena Counties

By News Staff
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The two-week filing period for 2022 election candidates at the federal, state and county level concluded on May 31. These are the candidates who have filed to run for office this November in the lakes area. Becker County. U.S. Congressional District 7: This seat is...

DL-Online

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOT

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Sealed proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, by Becker County at the office of the Becker County Highway Department, 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 56501, for the purpose of letting a contract for the following construction improvements: SP 003-070-015 – Milled Sinusoidal Rumble Strips on various County Roads. Details and the full advertisement for bids may be viewed on the Becker County website at: http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx . James D. Olson, P.E. Lic. No. 41294 Becker County Engineer (June 5, 2022) 70626.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 8-19

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 2-5

10 a.m., Officers were informed a resident along Wilson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, had moved but their pets remained. It was determined someone was still tending to the pets and the owners had arranged for a later transport for the pets to get to their new home. 2:02 p.m., Person looking...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes finishes seventh at sections

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys golf team finished in seventh place in the two-day Section 8-3A boys golf championship at Headwaters Golf Club. Nick Tobkin paced the Lakers with a combined 16-over-par score of 160. He was four strokes off of qualifying for state individually. The sophomore...
Man Shot And Wounded In Pine Point, Minnesota, No Arrest Made

PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Multiple injuries in crash near Park Rapids, Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Pr

Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Prep Becker County Natural Resource Management Office will be accepting sealed bids for herbicide application for the purpose of preparing sites for planting of tree seedlings on approximately 97 acres. All acres will be trenched and sprayed. Contract information can be obtained by contacting the Becker County Natural Resources Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or call {218) 847-0099. All bids must be received by 3:00 pm on June 23,2022 and will be awarded at the Becker County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on July 5, 2022. (June 5 & 12, 2022)
BECKER COUNTY, MN
William “Bill” Nelson

Dec. 21, 1957 - June 5, 2022. MAHNOMEN, Minn. - William “Bill” Nelson, 64, Vergas, Minn., died Sunday, June 5, in Shooting Star Casino-Starlight Hotel. A gathering will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee, Minn.
MAHNOMEN, MN
Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
Neda Ovsak

Neda Mae Ovsak was born May 14, 1950, in Perham, Minnesota the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Zitzow) Ponto. She passed away May 31, 2022, at The Cottages in Detroit Lakes. She grew up in Frazee graduating from Frazee High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Moorhead State University receiving her degree in special education. Neda taught special education in Frazee and Jacksonville, Florida along with drivers training before her retirement. She enjoyed sporting events and attending musicals and shows. Neda loved to travel and visited Africa, Ireland, Italy, and Turkey. She is survived by her children: Trent (Jolene) Ovsak, Darrin (Jennifer) Ovsak, Anne (John) Krejci; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hali, Kendra, Kale, Reid, Archer, Andersen, great grandchildren: Braylin, Aidan, Analeah; Step-grandchildren: Paige, Brayden, Zander, Madison; her children’s father Richard “Dick” Ovsak; sisters: Elaine Stilke, Judy Nunn, Carolyn (James) Anderson. Neda was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Evelyn Ponto. Private family service will be held at Furey Funeral Home www.FureyFH.com.
PERHAM, MN
Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
Harwood Mayor: Infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate growing F-M metro

(Harwood, ND) -- The town of Harwood is looking at possible infrastructure projects due to expansions in the F-M area, say Cass County and town officials. Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey says he is speaking with Cass County Engineer Jason Benson about the direction Fargo and West Fargo are looking to expand. Both officials believe the cities will begin building north.
HARWOOD, ND
New Approach ND gathers signatures to legalize marijuana

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- New Approach North Dakota is holding a weekend drive thru petition event downtown in Fargo, in the West parking lot of Tochi Products. “It’s been phenomenal. We have about a 100 signatures here, we’ve only been here about three hours. The reception has been all good, the community really feels excited about it,” said Bradley Foster, New Approach North Dakota.
FARGO, ND

