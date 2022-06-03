Dump trailer full of large stones spills across I-57 south under I-74

June 6, 2022 – The county is giving residents a chance to get rid of old tires in an effort to curb the mosquito population this summer. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District (MMAD) will be partnering to hold a tire drive for residents in Macon County on Thursday, June 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Unused/discarded tires can quickly become prime breeding grounds for mosquitos. MCHD and MMAD will be working to eliminate some of the barriers associated with tire disposal to decrease mosquito-borne infections and illnesses.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO