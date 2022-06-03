Dump trailer full of large stones spills across I-57 south under I-74

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
The Lindsey boat launch at Lake Springfield will be closed this weekend. The closure is for the state high school bass fishing tournament. A total of 154 competitors from 40 high schools will be at Lake Springfield for the tourney. The boat launch closure will last until Sunday at 4...
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Pawnee is under a boil order for 48 hours, officials announced Monday. Beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, the order is in effect for Carroll Street between 10th and 13th streets. It will be active for 48 hours. Further details were not made public in...
Update at 10 p.m. on 6/6/2022 Bloomington Police said the accident at Empire and Hersey has been cleared and the intersection is open to traffic. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is actively reposing to a crash at the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road. For safety reasons, the intersection is closed […]
June 6, 2022 – The county is giving residents a chance to get rid of old tires in an effort to curb the mosquito population this summer. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District (MMAD) will be partnering to hold a tire drive for residents in Macon County on Thursday, June 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Unused/discarded tires can quickly become prime breeding grounds for mosquitos. MCHD and MMAD will be working to eliminate some of the barriers associated with tire disposal to decrease mosquito-borne infections and illnesses.
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lincoln, Illinois man had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a crash on Route 121 in Macon County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened at approximately 8:11 p.m. Sunday. The man was driving a Dodge Challenger on Route 121 near...
A Decatur man remained jailed Sunday on charges of desecration and theft after police say he was caught red-handed trying to steal a U.S. funeral flag that had been used to honor a veteran’s casket. The flag is one of dozens, donated by deceased veterans’ families, that are displayed...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
The weekend already marred by a double fatal late Friday in Tonica. The Sheriff's Office says it involved a single vehicle. Dispatch said the vehicle apparently left Route 251, and rolled into a ravine near the old Casey's General Store. Oglesby Fire and EMS was requested to the scene around...
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is dead after an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to a release from the Tazewell County Coroner, the office was contacted to respond to N. Main St. (Illinois Rt. 116) in East Peoria. Authorities were told around 11:50 PM Saturday.
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sworn affidavit released further details about a Decatur apartment complex shooting and a resulting arrest. Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 333 E. Center St. Officers responded to the third floor and found the victim, Sadarius D. Givens, 20, deceased. A 17-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
DECATUR — A Decatur driver slumped in a daze half in and half out of his pickup truck appeared surprised when he came to and realized the person waking him up was a state trooper, police report. Trooper Ronald Tisdale said in a sworn affidavit he had been called...
HEMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in Macon County Sunday night. The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 near Lincoln Memorial Parkway. State Troopers said their investigation indicated that at approximately 8:11 p.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Christian Van Hook, 28 from […]
Time capsules preserve history...and one was found Friday while demolishing part of the old Wenona High School. According to Fieldcrest Community Unit School District's Facebook page, the capsule contained three newspapers from 1926 and three coins. Midwest Construction Professionals was complimented for preserving the brick and original entrance that will...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they have made an arrest after an investigation on a phone threat made to the Taylorville Correctional Center on Friday. ISP District 9 Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday out of an abundance of caution after a phoned-in threat was […]
PEORIA, Ill. — Just before midnight Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Sterling and War Memorial Drive to a three-vehicle crash. The driver of one of the cars was trapped inside. Crews used the ‘Jaws of Life,’ to free the driver. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief...
Comments / 1