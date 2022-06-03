ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Voices: Biden and Democrats are pushing for gun control. This is what will happen next

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moeel_0fzVCeMA00

On Thursday, House Democrats and President Joe Biden made their most aggressive pleas for gun violence yet in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults.

President Biden delivered a rare prime-time address pleading for change, specifically asking for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines or, in the event that that couldn’t be achieved, at least raising the age of purchase from 18 to 21. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee held a markup on a litany of gun safety proposals that Biden discussed and passed it on Thursday.

The markup committee was full of sideshow spectacles, such as Republican Representative Greg Steube pulling out various firearms during the hearing (when Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee asked if the gun he was holding was loaded, Steube, who spoke over video, said, “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns.”) Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky meanwhile floated repealing the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990.

But in between those moments, there were truly gut-wrenching moments — such as when Representative Lucy McBath of Georgia described the pain of losing her son, Jordan Davis, in 2012. Jordan, who was Black, was shot by a white man when he was 17 years old. “Was my child afraid? Did he feel the pain as the bullets ripped through his skin?” McBath said, describing the questions that have haunted her since Jordan’s death. “How long did it take him to die? Was it quick or did he suffer?”

(McBath, who won her seat in the suburbs of Atlanta in the 2018 midterm, has seen her profile rise lately. Last month, during a hearing on abortion rights, she described the numerous lost pregnancies she experienced before conceiving her son. Meanwhile, last week, she beat moderate Democratic Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux in a member-on-member primary after Georgia’s Republican legislature made McBath’s district far redder. Watch her speech on guns here and on abortion here .)

After the dust settled, the legislation passed and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it will receive a floor vote next week. But everyone already knows how this will play out – almost every Democrat will vote for it, every Republican will vote against it and then it will die in the Senate, either by filibuster or by simply not receiving a vote.

A bipartisan coterie of Senators led by Republicans John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina as well as Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema are in the midst of negotiations . But as Axios reported on Tuesday, any potential legislation is likely to be more limited in scope than what House Democrats passed out of committee on Thursday.

Since Democrats hope to pass even a smitheree of a solution, they might be forced to eat a morsel instead of a whole meal of gun violence legislation. That essentially gives Republicans far more leverage, even though the Senate is evenly divided.

Just sitting at the negotiating table poses major risks for GOP Senators, while far more political benefits exist for them if they walk away. With that in mind, they can either force Democrats to take whatever proposals they offer or threaten to tank the deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
State
Georgia State
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Thomas Massie
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Legislature#House Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Republican#Democratic
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

The numbers are in: Trump’s tax cuts paid off

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how former President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefited consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The Congressional Budget Office’s May 2022 forecast shows that the government now expects to bring in more tax revenue in the decade following the 2017 “Trump tax cuts” than it had projected prior to the December 2017 passage of tax reform.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘How dare you?’: Louie Gohmert has emotional outburst at gun bill hearing

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert had an emotional outburst after Democratic representatives suggested Republicans’ opposition to new restrictions on firearm ownership put them on the side of the mass killers who’ve perpetrated shootings in several American cities over the last month. Mr Gohmert, a Texas Republican, said on Thursday it was “an outrage” that his colleagues would imply Republicans “must be here for the gunmen” during a House Judiciary Committee markup of legislation to raise the age at which Americans can purchase high-powered military-style rifles from 18 to 21. Sitting in his home office and appearing at the markup remotely,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

683K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy