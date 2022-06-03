After Uvalde, Dems See Opportunity to Win Parents With School Safety Debate

The decade following the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary has proved that the Republican Party’s infatuation with guns is stronger than any reservations it may have about children being slaughtered. Conservative gun worship has been reaffirmed in the wake of shooting after shooting, and it shouldn’t be surprising that after at least 21 people, including at least 19 children, were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a teenager who bought two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, Republican politicians and right-wing media chose guns over the nation’s children.

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO