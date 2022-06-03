ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

After Uvalde, Dems See Opportunity to Win Parents With School Safety Debate

By Daniel Bush
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republicans last year capitalized on public anger over critical race theory and mask mandates. This year, Democrats can put them on defense over gun...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ that officials dropped out of NRA meeting after Uvalde massacre

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is defending his decision to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston just days after a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school less than 300 miles away. Mr Cruz said he “thought it was important” to attend the conference despite the carnage while speaking on an episode of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.After his co-host pointed out that “a lot of people” — including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Representative Dan Crenshaw, and his Senate colleague John Cornyn — had declined to make...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Joe Biden
Mic

Republicans have pinpointed the real villain in the Uvalde shooting: Doors

Yesterday I recommended that murder-abetting conservative ghouls find a new soundbite to replace their tried and true and thoroughly debunked cliche of “a good guy with a gun.” Today, just 48 hours after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it seems that Republican lawmakers and opinion shapers have heeded my advice by rapidly coalescing around a new trope: The Uvalde massacre could have been easily prevented, if not for the dastardly interference of doors.
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

The decade following the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary has proved that the Republican Party’s infatuation with guns is stronger than any reservations it may have about children being slaughtered. Conservative gun worship has been reaffirmed in the wake of shooting after shooting, and it shouldn’t be surprising that after at least 21 people, including at least 19 children, were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a teenager who bought two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, Republican politicians and right-wing media chose guns over the nation’s children.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Dems#Everytown For Gun Safety#Republicans#Democrats#Covid#Gop#Democratic#Supreme Court
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds OPEC while condemning American oil

OPEC will increase its oil production by 648,000 barrels per day starting in July. President Joe Biden is applauding this decision, but he seems to forget that high gas prices are partially the result of his administration’s energy policies. He wants more oil from OPEC nations but refuses to let American producers meet the demand of the market.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dailyhodl.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Require Members of Congress To Disclose Crypto Holdings

Two US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would require members of Congress to declare their crypto holdings. The Cryptocurrency Accountability Act would make it mandatory for members of Congress to report any purchase, sale or exchange of digital assets that exceeds $1,000. They would also have to report crypto transactions made by their spouses and dependent children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
979K+
Followers
96K+
Post
856M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy