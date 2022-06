In 2009 I was in my mid-20s working in the mayor’s office when I heard news that a 16-year-old named Derrion Albert had been killed near Fenger High School in the Roseland community. It was the first time I’d ever watched a death captured on video. My mind struggled to process the images of him being pummeled by other young people. Someone picked up what looked like a wooden 2-by-4 and slammed it over his head, and another person admitted to jumping on his head while he was laying on the ground. I was stunned and horrified — and that video is the reason why I never watched a filmed killing again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO