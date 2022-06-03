ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Special Olympics athletes compete at CMU

By Staff report
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletes from across Michigan were in Mt. Pleasant as in-person competition returned...

www.themorningsun.com

Morning Sun

State champions abound, four bring home state crowns

The best way to go out is as the best. As in No. 1, numero uno, state champion. Four mid-Michigan senior student-athletes closed the final chapters of their respective prep careers out Saturday by winning individual state championships at the season-ending MHSAA state finals. As it was Ithaca’s Lani Bloom...
Morning Sun

Baseball Primer: Aggies, Huskies and Pioneers play Wednesday

When you get to the regional round every game is tougher. Every opponent is better, every pitcher has better movement and every hitter hits harder. That’s where the MHSAA prep baseball season is at, in the regional round. Over the course of the weekend three mid-Michigan prep baseball teams...
BRECKENRIDGE, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Highs in the 70s this week

High temperatures will mainly be between 70° and 75° for the week ahead and the second weekend of June. These values are cooler than normal for early June given that the normal high temperatures are between 77° and 79° for this timeframe. Lows are likely to be in the lower-50s most, if not all week, which is also a tad below normal. It’s looking like a week to keep the air conditioner turned off with both comfortable afternoons and pleasant sleeping weather. Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely, with highs in the lower-70s. We should see skies clear out Tuesday morning and give way to a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon with a repeat high near 72°. Wednesday will be our other chance for rain this week. Beyond that, dry weather is favored Thursday through Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Here is the latest 7-day forecast graphic:
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
HometownLife.com

She was a perfect student until tragedy struck. After loss, South Lyon East senior perseveres.

When Natalie Rochon’s brother Matthew took his own life, he took a part of his sister with him. “When something crazy happens that shakes up your life, it’s something that sticks with you for the rest of your life,” Natalie Rochon said. “I felt I had lost part of my foundation. My brother was a huge role model to me. He was smart, brave, an outgoing guy. Losing him was losing a part of myself and that foundation.”
SOUTH LYON, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Slotkin, Schor join Michigan’s Moms Demand Action in call for reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a week of mass shootings happening across the US, organizations are coming together to demand action to stop gun violence. One of those organizations is Michigan’s chapter Moms Demand Action of Michigan. For Gun Violence Awareness Day, the group wore orange-colored shirts with the...
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Kids take plane rides at Mt. Pleasant Municipal Airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association provided free airplane rides to kids 8-17 years old Saturday, June 4, at the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Airport. The Lambright family were the first kids to take a flight after being shown parts of the airplane. (Linda Kerkau / For MediaNews Group)
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Rain & storms Monday, heavy rain likely in the afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday saw rain move through the middle of the viewing area, especially splitting the Tri-Cities. Those in Saginaw saw occasional showers, while Midland and Bay City saw more rain comparatively. That activity slid north and is still ongoing in our northern counties this morning. A cold front will bring heavier rain and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. Today’s severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has been removed from the TV5 viewing area (there was a marginal risk earlier this morning), but heavy rains are still a threat heading into the afternoon and evening.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
Banana 101.5

69 Years Ago – F5 Tornado Kills 116 People in Genesee County

Nearly 70 years ago, 116 people in Genesee County lost their lives in what is considered one of the deadliest tornados in United States history. On Monday, June 8, 1953, at 8:30 pm an extremely vicious tornado ripped through the north side of Flint. This deadly F5 tornado that touched down in Genesee County is known as the Flint-Beecher tornado of 1953.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan chopper and fire bucket finally put to use up north

The State of Michigan finally put its big water bucket and helicopter to work. The bucket and ‘copter haven’t been needed until recently. The last few years, wet springs have meant not a lot of forest fires in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan. So, the Department of Natural Resources did not hook up its collapsible 320-gallon bucket to the Michigan State Police “Huey” helicopter to fight a fire until this year. It’s been out twice.
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Michigan National Guard to double the size of Camp Grayling

GRAYLING — Michigan National Guard plans to more than double the size of its Northern Michigan base Camp Grayling. The camp, which spans more than 148,000 acres, is the largest National Guard training site in the country. Col. Scott Meyers says expanding the military complex will allow for safely...
GRAYLING, MI

