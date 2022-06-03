Greenbrier County Board of Zoning Appeals to meet June 7

The Greenbrier County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, June 7, in regular session at 6 p.m. in the first-floor courtroom of the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg.

On the agenda: appeal by Roger Bennett/One Way Towing for a special exception from the Greenbrier County Zoning Ordinance. The appellant requests permission to operate a storage lot for towed automobiles at 2808 Brush Road, Lewisburg; action on the minutes from the June 4 regular meeting; and more

