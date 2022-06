For any kid of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, shopping malls were everything. Heck, the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' based an entire season on adventures inside a mall. Malls were always a chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books, or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall and it was absolutely the 'cool' thing to do.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO