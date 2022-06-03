ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have broken up and called off their engagement [Reports]

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

According to reports , Bella Thorne and her now ex-fiance Benjamin Mascolo have called it quits. Mascolo shared a very long statement on Instagram and never mentioned Thorne by name, only referring to her as “this person.”

The couple was first linked in April 2019, days after she announced her split from rapper Mod Sun. Thorne was the star of our digital cover shortly after their engagement and she said at the time, “Every day he shows me he is the one. I could not even make a list, not kidding, it would be so long, literally, and there are so many reasons.”

Mascolo began his post announcing the split by writing, “A little more than three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day my life changed forever and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since.” According to the 28 year old, Thorne was the person who taught him what “unconditional love means.” “Something only my parents blessed me with growing up and I not been able to fully open up to again and except in my adult life before meeting her,” he wrote.

The former couple in 2019

The singer went on to mention the hearts he’s broken in the past, “Only God knows how many hearts are broken and how many people I’ve hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should’ve done better, and of that, I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes- but I know now it was part of a bigger plan that guided me to where I am today,” he continued.

Mascolo continued, citing the pain and discomfort he is feeling after separating, “from the woman” he loves. “I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what it is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love, knowing that these feelings we try to avoid at all cost are actually the catalyst we’re giving birth to a better world,” he continued.

In the end, the young man had no regrets and assured readers that he would be there for his ex-fiance. “It was meant to be, and it was beautiful. I wish only the best of this person and will always be there for her. I love, Ben,” he concluded.

On Friday, Thorne shared a selfie on her Instagram explaining she broke up with Mascolo for her “own reasons” and asked people to stop asking about it.

The couple had been engaged since April 2021. An insider for PEOPLE cited conflicting schedules as the issue, noting it was “amicable.” “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably,” they said. Before Mascolo’s post, Thorne shared a selfie in her bed alone. “I wake up alone,” she wrote with a heart eyes emoji.

