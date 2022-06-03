ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Is Calling for Reparations for Slavery. Why Isn't Biden? | Opinion

By Jason Nichols
 3 days ago
President Obama brought the audacity of hope with his historic election and presidency. President Biden should be the one who brings the audacity of...

Comments / 129

empath
3d ago

Reparations for something that was done over 200 years ago. Talk about living in the past. Time to move on and forward. The only thing we can do, is learn from our horrid history and make sure it’s never repeated.

Reply(10)
53
William Mitchell
3d ago

Because Biden’s approval ratings indicate that pandering doesn’t work! The lying mainstream media worked for Biden in 2020, but even black people understand that Biden and liberals in general, destroy our economy, the health of our society, and make our country look weak to the whole world.

Reply(18)
59
Jake92130
3d ago

California wasn't a slave state. So why are they calling for reparations? Maybe they should try that bull 💩 in the states they're originally from.

Reply(1)
39
