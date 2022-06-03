Woman Slammed for Giving Away Expensive Gift: 'User'
"It absolutely shows her lack of respect for you," a Redditor said. "You spent your hard-earned money on someone who does not deserve your affection or...www.newsweek.com
"It absolutely shows her lack of respect for you," a Redditor said. "You spent your hard-earned money on someone who does not deserve your affection or...www.newsweek.com
Girlfriend mentioned it all those times so boyfriend would buy it and she could hand it off to her sister. She is just an evil gold digger.
she scammed her bf into buying her sister a computer for college.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6