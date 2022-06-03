Is Jennifer Aniston's 15-15-15 Workout Plan Worth The Hype?

Award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston knows how to stay in shape. In an interview with InStyle , she recently shared one way she likes to keep fit, and it involves a hybrid of cardio workouts. The 53-year-old told the publication that she couldn't wait to get back to the gym after an injury last fall, adding that she missed "that kind of sweat when you just go for it." She specified that she was returning to a 15-15-15 routine. If you're wondering what that is exactly, it basically boils down to 15 minutes intervals of spinning , elliptical, and running. This sounds easy enough, but is it worth all the hype?

Experts seem to think so. Registered dietitian Albert Matheny told Health that it's a great plan. "The idea of three different modalities and the fact that you're varying it up a bit is excellent," he told the publication, adding that doing three things may be less intimidating. Plus, it's beneficial to avoid repeating the same motions at a high volume.

The Workout Is Versatile

Certified personal trainer Mike Matthews also gave Aniston's routine a thumbs-up. Matthews told U.S. News and World Report that 45 minutes of cardio is a "good amount of exercise," adding that 30 to 45 minutes of exercise five to seven days a week is an "admirable goal" and "a sweet spot in terms of improving health in various ways." One of those ways is improving your body composition.

Certified yoga and D.C.-based pilates instructor Ivory Howard also said that you can get the same results from splitting up the 45 minutes into three separate routines throughout the day: one activity in the morning, one during the middle of the day, and one in the evening. Personal trainer and running coach Doug Sklar agreed with Howard, noting that 15-minute intervals are especially helpful for those who lack the motivation to exercise for 45 minutes. "It's much easier to convince yourself to do something for 15 minutes than it is for an hour," he told Health . You don't have to stick with spinning or elliptical machines, either — any kind of cardio will do.

