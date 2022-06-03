ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News hosts go off on tangent about vegans during Queen's Jubilee coverage

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Fox News hosts went off on an unexpected tangent about vegans during Queen Elizabeth II ’s platinum jubilee coverage.

On Friday morning (3 June), Martha Maccallum, Ainsley Earhardt, and Piers Morgan covered the members of the British monarchy arriving at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the thanksgiving ceremony.

But they ended up digging deep into the motivations of demonstrators who disrupted the celebrations the day before.

“There were protesters yesterday. Did you see that? Last night we were watching the BBC,” Earhardt said.

“Well, they were vegan protesters. They were hangry,” Morgan interjected.

Hangry is a slang word for being angry and hungry.

“It was a meat outburst,” added Maccallum.

Morgan then said that the protesters got removed from the scene “by a bunch of meat-eating police officers.”

On Thursday, protesters affiliated with the group Animal Rebellion interrupted the Trooping the Colour ceremony. They could be seen running past barriers lining the procession route of the event.

Earhardt quoted a majority of Animal Rebellion’s tweets about the protest.

The tweet in question read: “BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday!”

Morgan then said that the Metropolitan Police “quickly” marched the protesters out and that it “wasn’t the most successful protest.”

“They always seem very angry to me, vegans,” he added.

“They’re hungry,” said Maccallum. “They’re hangry as you say.”

“They are permanently hangry,” said Morgan.

Earhardt further noted that she once tried “a vegan diet” and that it was “pretty good.”

“You could get some nice things,” she said. “I got sick of it after a while.”

Soon after, Morgan critiqued the vegan lifestyle and said that it wasn’t “healthy” for people’s bodies.

“Every bit of science I’ve seen says you have got to have a balanced diet. So there’s my view on veganism for you.”

Elsewhere, the hosts then returned their focus to the royals arriving at the church.

“And now we’re looking at these beautiful pictures of [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] as they entered the church today,” said Maccallum.

Morgan also competed Middleton to the late former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, and Maccallum called it a “good parallel.”

“She’s got that elegance and style. She’s classy. And what I love about her [is] she never complains. Ever,” Morgan continued before adding that you don’t see her “trashing her family” on television.

This appeared to be a shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , where they made s hocking claims about the royal family.

