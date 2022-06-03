ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Autenrieth Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 - $2,300,000

Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

SCARSDALE, N.Y. — A property at 23 Autenrieth Road in Scarsdale is listed at $2,300,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6181580
  • 0.51 acres
  • Built in 1911
  • 6 Bedrooms
  • 4 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $40,356

