Johnny Depp makes joke about his severed finger to young fan

By Indy100 Staff
 3 days ago

While signing autographs for fans in Newcastle, Johnny Depp made a joke about his partially severed finger to a child.

Jay, a Twitter user, posted a video of the encounter and wrote, " I can’t believe I’ve just met Johnny Depp he was so genuinely lovely and signed for me, what a legend!"

In the video, Depp, 58, can be seen leaning down to speak to a young fan where he pointed at their hand and compared it to his own.

"You have five, I have four and seven-eighths," Depp said jokingly. "Mad."

The actor continued to sign as many autographs as possible as fans swarmed him on Thursday night.

Depp has been visiting the UK since the end of his trial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is touring with musician Jeff Beck.

Photos of Depp have captured the actor at a pub , concert, and an animal rescue organization . Depp and Beck plan to release a collaboration album next month.

The subject of Depp's finger came up during his recent defamation trial. Depp accused his ex-wife of throwing a broken bottle at him leading to the injury whereas Heard said she was asleep when Depp cut his finger.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages while awarding Heard $2 million . The jury concluded that while Depp's lawyer defamed Heard, the Aquaman actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed to the Washington Post.

Indy100

Indy100

